The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is all set to launch E-PRAAPTI, a dedicated digital platform to help members identify, track, link and activate their old or inoperative EPF accounts, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

E-PRAAPTI, or EPF Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts will provide a streamlined Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism. This will enable members to securely access old EPF accounts that are not yet linked to their Universal Account Number (UAN), update their member profiles, and complete the UAN linking and activation process seamlessly, the Labour ministry said.

It stated that the new platform will significantly reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation requirements, and bring greater transparency and efficiency to the management of provident fund accounts.

In the initial phase, E-PRAAPTI will function on a member ID-based system. This approach ensures a secure and efficient rollout while immediately benefiting a large segment of members who still have their old member IDs. The Ministry added that the portal’s scope will be expanded later to cover members who may not recall or have access to their previous member IDs.

According to the ministry, EPFO has settled a record 83.1 million claims in FY26, compared to 60.1 million in FY25. It said that 55.1 million claims were advance or partial withdrawals, revealing the ease of access to PF accounts and enabling members to draw upon their savings to meet their needs. At least 71.11% of advance claims were processed in auto mode and within three days in FY26, up from 59.19% in the previous year, the ministry said.

“In April alone, 6.1 million claims had already been settled, with nearly 74% of PF advance claims processed in auto mode and 98.70% of total claims settled in less than 20 days,” the ministry said in a statement.