EPFO to allow second Covid-19 advance withdrawal

As of date, EPFO has settled more than 76.31 lakh Covid-19 advance claims, disbursing a total of `18,698.15 crore, the labour ministry said Monday.

Subscribers to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can now avail a second non-refundable Covid-19 advance to the extent of three months’ wages (basic plus DA) or up to 75% of the amount standing to member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.

The special withdrawal provision, aimed at meeting the financial need of members during a pandemic, was first introduced in March last year, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). Such claims will be settled with three days of receipt.

“During the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, ‘mucormycosis’ or black fungus has been declared an epidemic recently. In such trying times, EPFO endeavours to lend a helping hand to its members by meeting their financial needs. Members who have already availed the first Covid-19 advance can now opt for a second advance also,” it said.

Considering the urgent need of members for financial support in these trying times, it has been decided to accord top priority to Covid-19 claims, the ministry said.