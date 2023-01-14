EPFO staff in Jammu get bicycles to cut carbon

In a eco-friendly initiative to help in making Jammu a carbon-neutral city, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to give bicycles to its staff for local commuting.

The initiative was led by 50-year old Provident Fund Commissioner Rizwan-ud-din, a passionate cyclist himself.

The EPFO in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh has taken a lead among various government departments and private organisations with this eco-friendly initiative to decrease the use of harmful fuel and help in making the city become carbon-neutral.

“The decision was made by the Staff-Welfare Committee unanimously after considering factors such as staff welfare, traffic congestion and environmental concerns,” said Rizwan-ud-din who uses bicycle to commute between office and home daily.

“We received an award for being the ‘Best Remote office’ and used the award money of Rs 5 Lakh for purchasing these cycles,” he said.

He added, “A city becomes smart when its citizens become smart. There is a need to include a cycle lane in the smart city plans so we can have a more eco-friendly city.” A total of 30 cycles have been procured for distribution among staff for their daily commuting to and from office.

Jagpreet Singh, Enforcement Officer, EPFO, said, “We are proud to say that we are not only working on government activities and providing services but also working towards the health of the staff.”