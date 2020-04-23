EPFO: Rs 3,600 crore withdrawn in two weeks

Subsequently, through an urgent notification, a new provision was introduced in the EPF scheme.

Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday said it has settled 10.02 lakh EPF withdrawal requests worth Rs 3,601 crore in the previous fortnight. Among the settled claims, 6.06 lakh amounting to Rs 1,954 crore were Covid-19 claims.

Despite only one-third staff being able to work due to lockdown, 90% of Covid-19 claims have been settled in three working days, setting new standards of service delivery,” the retirement fund body said. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, launched on March 26, a provision exists for withdrawal from one’s provident fund accumulation to fight the pandemic.

Subsequently, through an urgent notification, a new provision was introduced in the EPF scheme, under which subscribers are allowed to avail of non-refundable withdrawal of up to three months’ wages and dearness allowance, or up to 75% of the amount standing to member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.

A facility to file online Covid-19 advance claim has also been introduced.