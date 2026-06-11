Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme is a life insurance cover that comes built into EPF membership; every employee enrolled in the provident fund is automatically covered at no cost to themselves.

The scheme is administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and funded entirely by employer contributions. If a member dies while in service, EDLI pays a tax-free lump sum of up to Rs 7 lakh directly to the registered nominee or legal heir.

No separate enrolment, premium, or paperwork is required during the member’s lifetime; the cover exists by virtue of being an active EPF subscriber.

Who is eligible for EDLI benefits and what should employees and nominees keep in mind?

The benefit is payable to the nominee or legal heir when three conditions are met:

1. The deceased was an active EPF member at the time of death

2. The death occurred while in service

3. The employer was depositing EPF contributions against a valid UAN

The single most important thing an employee can do is keep their nomination updated on the EPFO portal under their UAN. A surprising number of claims get delayed or contested simply because the nomination was never filed or was left outdated after a marriage, divorce, or change in family circumstances. The nominee knowing the member’s UAN is equally important. Without it, the claim journey becomes considerably harder for a grieving family.

How is the EDLI benefit calculated, and what is the maximum a nominee can receive?

The formula has two components:

The first is 35 times the average monthly wage of the last 12 months, capped at a wage of Rs 15,000, which works out to a maximum of Rs 5.25 lakh. The second is a bonus equal to 50% of the average PF balance over the last 12 months, capped at Rs 1.75 lakh. Added together, the maximum payout is Rs 7 lakh, according to Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Teamlease Regtech.

There is also a floor. The minimum EDLI benefit is Rs 2.5 lakh. Following an amendment on 18 July 2025, if a member’s average PF balance is below Rs 50,000, the minimum benefit payable is Rs 50,000, a small but meaningful safeguard for lower-balance members.

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How do EPF, EPS, and EDLI contributions work?

Component Employee contribution Employer contribution Wage ceiling Purpose EPF (Provident Fund) 12% of wages 3.67% of wages No ceiling on the employee side; employer share calculated on the Rs 15,000 statutory wage Retirement corpus earns annual interest declared by EPFO EPS (Pension Scheme) Nil 8.33% of wages, capped at Rs 1,250/month (8.33% of Rs 15,000) Rs 15,000 Monthly pension after retirement (age 58) EDLI (Insurance) Nil 0.50% of wages, capped at Rs 75/month Rs 15,000 Lump-sum life insurance cover up to Rs 7 lakh

The employee contributes only to EPF. The employer’s 12% is split across all three schemes- 8.33% to EPS, 0.50% to EDLI, and the balance 3.67% to EPF. EPS and EDLI are entirely employer-funded.

What is the process for claiming EDLI benefits after a member’s death and what is needed for a successful claim?

The process depends on whether the nomination was updated. If it was and this is why nomination matters so much, the nominee can file the claim online through the EPFO portal using Form 5 IF. The flow is digital, end-to-end, and significantly faster.

If the nomination was not updated, the claim has to be filed physically. The legal heir must submit Form 5 IF, along with supporting documents establishing entitlement, to the jurisdictional PF office where the member was registered. This route invariably takes longer and involves verification steps that the online path avoids.

“Two practical recommendations for every employee are to file or refresh their EPFO nomination today and make sure at least one person in the family knows the employee’s UAN. Those two minutes of effort during the lifetime can save the family weeks of paperwork at the worst possible moment,” said Rishi Agrawal.

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What are the top three things every EPF member should do today to ensure their family can claim EDLI without hassles?

First, every EPF member should ensure that their e-nomination is correctly filed and updated on the EPFO portal. Life events such as marriage, divorce, the birth of a child or the death of a nominee should trigger an immediate review of nomination details. In many cases, outdated nominations become the biggest source of delays during claim settlement.

Second, employees should verify that their EPF account, UAN, Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are properly linked and updated. Accurate records make it easier for nominees and family members to establish eligibility and complete the claim process.

Third, employees should proactively inform their family members about the existence of the EDLI benefit and maintain basic records such as UAN details, employment information and nomination records. A significant number of families are unaware that EPF membership automatically provides life insurance coverage under the EDLI scheme, resulting in unclaimed benefits.

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What mistakes by employers or employees commonly delay claims?

The most common reason for delays is incomplete or outdated nomination records. When no valid nominee exists, the claim process becomes more documentation-intensive and may require succession certificates or proof of legal heirship.

Another frequent issue is inaccuracies in employee records, including name mismatches, incorrect personal details, incomplete KYC information, or discrepancies between EPFO records and identity documents. Even minor inconsistencies can slow verification.

From the employer’s side, delays can arise when member records are not updated on time, exit details are incorrectly captured, or required attestations and supporting documents are not provided promptly. Since EDLI is linked to the EPF ecosystem, maintaining accurate and up-to-date employee records throughout the employment lifecycle is critical for smooth claim settlement.

Should employees rely solely on EDLI for family protection or consider additional life insurance?

EDLI is a valuable social security benefit and provides an important financial cushion for families, particularly because employees receive the coverage automatically without paying any additional premiums. However, it should be viewed as a foundational layer of protection rather than a complete life insurance solution.

The maximum EDLI benefit is currently capped at Rs 7 lakh. For many households, especially where there are long-term financial obligations such as home loans, children’s education expenses, or dependent family members, this amount may not be sufficient to replace future income.

“Employees should therefore evaluate their family’s financial needs and consider additional life insurance coverage, particularly term insurance, to ensure adequate protection,” says Rishi Agrawal.

EDLI is an excellent benefit, but comprehensive financial security generally requires a broader protection strategy beyond the statutory cover available through EPF membership.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered financial, legal, tax, insurance, or investment advice. The Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme is governed by the rules and regulations of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which may be amended from time to time. Eligibility, benefit amounts, claim procedures, and documentation requirements may vary based on individual circumstances and prevailing regulations. Readers are advised to verify the latest provisions on the official EPFO portal and consult qualified professionals or EPFO authorities before taking any action. The examples and views quoted in the article are for illustrative purposes and should not be treated as a substitute for professional advice.

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