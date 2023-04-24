The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released fresh details for scrutiny of information and wage details submitted by the employee and employer for higher pension.

In a circular dated 23rd April 2023, the EPFO said that the applications and joint options for higher pension will be examined by the field office. In case the requirements are complete, the wage details submitted by employers will be verified with the data available with the field offices. In case of data mismatch, employees and employers will be given a one-month time to provide complete information.

“Applications/Joint options will be examined by Field. In case, the requirements are complete, the wage details submitted by the employers will be verified with the data available with the field offices,” the EPFO said.

“The cases where FO details and employers’ details match, the dues will be calculated and an order will be passed by APFC/RPFC-II/RPFC-I for depositing/transferring the dues. The cases where there is a mismatch, the same will be informed to the employer and the employee/pensioner by APFC/RPFC-II. They will be given a time of one month to complete the information,” it added.

When application is not approved by the employer

The EPFO said that in case the submitted application form/join option is not approved by the employer, before any rejection, “an opportunity will be given to the employer for providing any additional proof or evidence or correct any mistakes/errors (including those made by employees/pensioners). Such Opportunity will be for a period of one month and under intimation to the employees/pensioners.”

When submitted information is erroneous

The EPFO further said that in cases where the submitted information is not complete or seems erroneous or any information in application/joint option for needs correction request or not found eligible, “APFC/RPFC-II will seek information from the employers under information to employees/pensioners within one month.

If complete information is received, the case will be processed. However, if the complete information is not received then the APFC/RPFC-II/RPFC-I will pass the order on merit, the EPFO said.

Grievance Redressal

Applicants can register any grievance related to higher pension applications on EPFiGMS after submission of the request form and payment of due contributions, if any.

“The registration of such grievances shall be under specified category of higher pension with reference to Supreme Court judgement dated 01.11.2022. All such grievances shall be monitored by the Office in-Charge of Regional Office and Zonal Office,” the EPFO said.