EPFO Higher Pension Latest News (May 4): The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has provided an online functionality that will allow higher pension applicants to delete their applications in case they want to correct errors and upload afresh.

“Many representations have been received from pensioners/members with request to provide online facility to correct errors in their Applications for Validation of Option/Join Option to file uploads. Accordingly, in the online functionality, a button for ‘Delete Application’ has been provided to the employees. The employee after deleting application can, thereafter, if he/she so desires, file a fresh Application for Validation of Option/Joint Option with correct details/uploads,” the EPFO said in a notification on Wednesday (May 3).

The EPFO, however, said that this ‘Delete Application’ option should be provided only if the employer has not acted on the Application for Validation of Option/Joint Option submitted by the employee.