EPFO Higher Pension Calculator Download Link: Calculate Dues for Bigger EPS Pension on Excel

The Employees Pension Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released an Excel-based calculator for estimating due pensions on Higher Wages. Employees can use this calculator to estimate how much money they have to pay to receive a higher pension from the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS).

The calculator will give you only a ballpark estimate of the dues that a member will have to pay either from their EPF balance or their own savings if required.

However, only the actual dues calculated on the basis of records by the concerned Regional Office of EPFO will be authentic, according to the pension fund organisation.

Higher Pension Calculator Link: How to get

Step 1: Go to the EPFO’s Member UAN/Online Service page at https://unifiedportalmem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Click on the link for “Pension on Higher Salary: Exercise of Joint Option under para 11(3) and para 11(4) of EPS-1995 on or before 26th June, 2023”. This link is available under the “Important Links” tab on the page.

Step 3: Once you click on the above page, it will take you to this page: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberInterfacePohw/member. Here, under the “Important Links” tab click on “Calculator for estimating due for Pension on Higher Wages” On clicking this link, you will be shown an option to download the Excel-based calculator.

Screenshot: EPFO Unified portal

Higher pension last date may be extended

The last date to apply for EPFO higher pension is today )June 26). It is expected that the EPFO will further extend the last date/deadline for higher EPS pension by another three months.

Employees till now were not sure how much would they have to pay to become eligible for higher pension. The Excel-based calculator will give them a rough idea of the dues.

The EPFO has also released a separate set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for members who are eligible for higher pensions.