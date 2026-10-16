The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for filing the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for September 2026 from October 15 to October 31.

The extension gives employers 16 more days to file employee details and deposit contributions under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme.

The extension comes after the government revised the EPF wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month with effect from September 17, 2026. Employers need additional time to update their payroll systems and calculate contributions in line with the revised rules.

The EPFO announced the deadline extension on October 14. The revised date applies to the September 2026 wage month.

Why has EPFO extended the deadline?

The revision of the wage ceiling during September has increased the work involved in filing the monthly PF return. Employers need to check employee records, update payroll calculations and ensure that the contributions reported in the ECR are accurate.

The change also requires employers to account for the applicable wage ceiling for the relevant period. They need to review salary and contribution details before submitting the September return.

The additional time is expected to help employers complete these checks and meet their compliance requirements without rushing the filing process.

What is ECR and why is it important?

The Electronic Challan-cum-Return is a monthly filing that employers submit through the EPFO portal. It contains details of employees’ wages and the contributions payable under the EPF, EPS and EDLI schemes.

The filing helps maintain employee-wise records of provident fund contributions and related statutory benefits. Employers must ensure that the information submitted matches their payroll records and that the applicable contributions are deposited within the prescribed deadline.

Employees can check their EPF passbooks to track contributions credited to their accounts.

What should employers do now?

Employers should use the extended deadline to verify September payroll records, check contribution calculations and update their systems wherever required.

They should also ensure that the ECR is filed and the applicable contributions are deposited by October 31, 2026.

The extension is specifically for the September 2026 wage month. Employers should not assume that the deadline for other months has also changed.

For employers, the extra time offers an opportunity to correct discrepancies and complete the filing process. For employees, accurate reporting is important to ensure that their provident fund contributions are properly recorded.

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