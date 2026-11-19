EPFO New Rules 2026: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has eased provident fund withdrawal rules, reducing the waiting period for employees seeking final settlement of their PF savings after losing their jobs from 12 months to two months. The organisation has also reduced the minimum balance requirement for withdrawals from 25% to 10%.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO’s apex decision-making body, approved the changes on Thursday. The decision restores the earlier provision allowing members to withdraw their entire provident fund balance after two months of unemployment, reversing a change introduced in October last year that had extended the waiting period to 12 months.

The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal will, however, remain unchanged at 36 months.

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The changes are expected to provide greater flexibility to employees who lose their jobs and need access to their accumulated retirement savings.

EPFO reduces minimum PF balance requirement

Alongside the reduction in the unemployment waiting period, the CBT has lowered the minimum balance requirement for provident fund withdrawals to 10% from the earlier 25%.

The move will allow members to access a larger share of their accumulated PF savings while retaining a smaller portion in their accounts.

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EPFO approves systematic withdrawal plan after retirement

The CBT has also approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retiring EPF members. Under the proposed arrangement, subscribers will be able to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire corpus in one go.

According to ANI, the facility is intended to provide retirees with a predictable income stream while allowing them to retain ownership of their underlying savings.

The proposed SWP is aimed at providing greater flexibility and financial security to retirees and their families. The facility is expected to take effect within two months.