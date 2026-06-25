Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members planning to use online services such as submitting PF withdrawal claims or other claim-related applications should take note. EPFO has announced a temporary suspension of certain online services due to a planned technology upgrade and database migration exercise.

“To enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience, EPFO ​​is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system,” the statutory body has mentioned on its website.

The temporary shutdown is significant because EPFO is one of India’s largest social security organisations, serving millions of employees across the organised sector.

With over 290 million (29+ crore) active members relying on EPFO’s digital platforms for raising claims, even a short disruption could affect a large number of members planning to access these services during the maintenance window.

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When will EPFO services be unavailable?

According to EPFO’s notice, submission and processing of claims through the EPFO portal will remain unavailable from 00:00 hrs on 26 June 2026 to 23:59 hrs on 29 June 2026.

The services are expected to be fully restored on 30 June 2026.

EPFO has clarified that it is implementing this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services.

Which EPFO services will be affected?

During the three-day maintenance period, members may face disruption in the following services, according to EPFO:

Submission of new claim requests will be temporarily unavailable.

Claim processing services will be temporarily unavailable.

Claims already submitted before the migration period will be taken up for processing after services resume.

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What should EPFO members do?

If you have an urgent requirement such as:

PF withdrawal

PF transfer

Claim submission

Pension-related request

KYC-related updates linked to claim processing

It may be advisable to complete the process before June 26 to avoid delays. Members who have already submitted claims should be prepared for possible processing delays due to the temporary suspension by EPFO.

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