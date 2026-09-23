Members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) can withdraw their EPF balance for housing-related expenditures, such as building or purchasing a home, repaying a home loan, or carrying out renovations.

With certain restrictions, guidelines, and eligibility requirements, EPF permits advances under new regulations. Partial withdrawals for particular housing reasons under certain conditions and factors are permitted for eligible members of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) plan.

Here’s a look at how much EPF money you can withdraw for buying or building a house, what the rules are for repairs, and the key conditions you need to meet.

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EPF withdrawal rules for housing

EPF members can avail up to 75% of their EPF balance for housing needs after 12 months of continuous EPF membership. The claimed purpose covered should be the purchase of a house/flat/site, construction of a house, repayment of a home loan, or repair/renovation or improvement of an existing house or flat.

However, the frequency of the claim is limited to 5 times during the membership of the individual.

EPFO Reform: Making Home Ownership Easier!



Members can avail up to 75% of their EPF balance for housing needs—including purchase or construction of a house, home-loan repayment, and repair or renovation—after 12 months of EPF membership#EPFO #EPFOWithYou #EPFAdvance #EPFOReform pic.twitter.com/mkh1jq8PGo — EPFO (@officialepfo) September 19, 2026

This replaces the longer service requirements that applied under the earlier housing provisions, where eligibility varied depending on the purpose of the withdrawal.

For housing, a member can withdraw up to 100% of the Eligible Member Balance, subject to maintaining a Minimum Balance of 25% in the EPF account. In simple terms, this means that up to 75% of the relevant EPF balance can be accessed, while 25% is retained in the account.

The housing category covers the purchase of a flat, house or site, construction of a house, repayment of a home loan, and additions, alterations, renovation or improvement of an existing house.

“The actual amount available will primarily depend on the member’s Eligible Member Balance. Therefore, a member with a smaller accumulated EPF corpus will have a lower amount available for withdrawal. Previous withdrawals may also reduce the balance available for a subsequent claim. The five-withdrawal limit also continues to apply to the housing category,” said Rishi Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Teamlease Regtech.

In other words, the new framework shifts the calculation away from the earlier salary-multiple approach and towards the member’s accumulated EPF balance, while requiring a portion of that balance to remain invested for retirement.

What documents and property-related conditions must members meet to claim an EPF housing withdrawal, and what are the common reasons for rejection?

The EPF Scheme, 2026 is designed to simplify partial withdrawals and increase the use of online and auto-settlement processes. EPFO has stated that the simplified framework is intended to reduce documentation requirements and enable greater automation of partial-withdrawal claims.

Members will nevertheless need to have their UAN and KYC details correctly maintained, including the relevant identity and bank-account information required for processing the claim. Depending on the nature of the claim and the verification process applicable to it, additional transaction or property-related information may be required.

For housing withdrawals, the underlying property-related conditions continue to be relevant. Under the earlier housing framework, the property could generally be held in the member’s name, the spouse’s name, or jointly by the member and spouse.

Where a claim is not processed automatically, common issues can include discrepancies in UAN/KYC records, incorrect bank details, mismatches in member information, or other inconsistencies in the claim. Members should therefore ensure that their EPFO records are complete and accurate before submitting a claim.

“The important change under the 2026 framework is that members should not assume that the extensive documentation previously associated with housing withdrawals will necessarily be required for every claim. The new system is specifically intended to move towards simplified and automated processing,” stated Agrawal.

What are the EPF advance rules for illness, education, marriage and special circumstances?

The EPF Scheme, 2026 brings illness, education and marriage withdrawals under a simplified partial-withdrawal framework. In general, a member must have completed 12 months of total EPF membership and can withdraw up to 100% of the Eligible Member Balance, subject to retaining the 25% Minimum Balance.

For illness, a member can withdraw up to 100% of the Eligible Member Balance for the treatment of the member or a family member. The provision allows such withdrawals up to three times in a financial year.

For education, withdrawals of up to 100% of the Eligible Member Balance are permitted, with a maximum of 10 withdrawals during membership.

For marriage, a member can withdraw up to 100% of the Eligible Member Balance for the member’s or an eligible family member’s marriage, subject to a maximum of five withdrawals during membership.

The Scheme also provides a separate category for special circumstances. A member can make such withdrawals up to twice in a financial year, up to 100% of the Eligible Member Balance. Under this category, the member does not have to specify a particular reason for the withdrawal.

The Scheme also provides an exception for members who leave employment before completing 12 months of membership, allowing access to their eligible balance subject to the conditions applicable to that provision.

Does the EPF withdrawal limit depend on the employee’s EPF balance, salary, or the cost of the property? Which calculation applies when these limits differ?

Under the 2026 framework, the partial-withdrawal limit is primarily linked to the member’s Eligible Member Balance, rather than directly to salary.

For housing, the member can withdraw up to 100% of the Eligible Member Balance, while 25% of the relevant balance must be retained as the Minimum Balance.

This represents a significant change from the earlier housing provisions, under which withdrawal limits could be calculated using salary-based multiples, such as 24 or 36 months of wages depending on the purpose.

Salary continues to matter indirectly because the employee’s and employer’s contributions determine how quickly the EPF corpus accumulates. A member with a higher contribution base and a longer contribution period would generally have a larger EPF balance and therefore a larger amount potentially available for partial withdrawal.

Therefore, under the new framework, the starting point for calculating the withdrawal is the Eligible Member Balance, rather than a fixed multiple of monthly salary.

Can both an employee and their spouse withdraw from their respective EPF accounts for the same property? What conditions apply to joint ownership?

Where both spouses are separately enrolled EPF members and the applicable housing-withdrawal conditions are satisfied, their respective EPF accounts may be used in connection with the same jointly owned property, subject to the rules applicable to each member’s account.

Each spouse’s withdrawal would be treated as a separate claim against that individual’s EPF balance. Each member would therefore remain subject to the applicable Eligible Member Balance, Minimum Balance and withdrawal-frequency limits.

The key consideration is that the property ownership and the purpose of the withdrawal must satisfy the applicable EPF requirements. The combined amount available would depend on the individual eligibility of each spouse rather than being treated as a single joint EPF withdrawal.

With the EPF wage ceiling rising from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, could the higher contribution lead to a larger amount being available for housing-related withdrawals? If so, how would this work in practice?

Yes, where the higher wage ceiling results in a higher contribution base, it can lead to a larger EPF corpus over time and, consequently, a larger amount potentially available for partial withdrawal.

“For illustration, assume two employees contribute on wage bases of Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, with contributions continuing for 10 years and an assumed EPF interest rate of 8.25% throughout. If the applicable employee and employer contributions together amount to approximately 15.67% of the wage base, the monthly contribution would be about Rs 2,351 at a Rs 15,000 wage base and about Rs 3,918 at a Rs 25,000 wage base,” commented Agrawal.

“Under these assumptions, the accumulated corpus after 10 years would be approximately Rs 4.4 lakh in the first case and Rs 7.3 lakh in the second, before accounting for variations in contribution periods, interest rates or other scheme-specific factors. Since 25% of the balance must be retained as the Minimum Balance, the amount potentially available for partial withdrawal would be approximately Rs 3.3 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh, respectively,” Agrawal further added.

The difference of roughly Rs 2.2 lakh in this illustration comes from the higher contribution base and the additional interest accumulated over the period. However, this is a hypothetical illustration, not a guaranteed outcome. The wage-ceiling increase primarily expands mandatory EPFO coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month; it does not by itself mean that every existing EPF member earning between these amounts will automatically see contributions recalculated on Rs 25,000.

For employees who are newly brought under mandatory EPFO coverage because of the revised ceiling, the more immediate impact is that they will begin building an EPF corpus and gaining access to EPF, EPS and EDLI benefits. The government expects the change to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees under mandatory EPFO coverage, effective 17 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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