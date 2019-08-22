EPF Withdrawal: Planning to withdrawal EPF Online? Here’s how to do it

Partial withdrawals of the EPF amount are also limited to certain circumstances.

Withdrawing your PF money can be a little tricky. You can choose to withdraw EPF money either partially or completely. However, EPF can be completely withdrawn only under certain circumstances. For instance, EPF withdrawal can either be done during the course of the employment or after retirement by the employee. For completely withdrawing the EPF money, you can do so if you remain unemployed for more than 2 months, or when you retire. Also, while switching from one job to another, you can also completely withdraw your EPF money. Additionally, you can also withdraw 75 per cent of your total provident fund money, if you have been unemployed for 1 month.

You can partially withdraw up to around 50 per cent of your EPF money in case of education, purchase of land, marriage, or constructed house. To withdraw money from PPF, one needs to provide a UAN number, which can be obtained from the employer. However, even without a UAN, you can withdraw your PF amount.

Here is how you can Withdrawal EPF Online:

You need to first login to the EPFO portal using the UAN and password to file an online claim for PF withdrawal.

To verify your KYC details, click on the ‘Manage’ tab.

From the drop-down list of ‘our services’ tab click on the ‘Claim’ option

Choose the type of withdrawal claim you want to file from full withdrawal, to partial withdrawal or pension withdrawal, under the section ‘I Want to Apply For’.

Now enter your name along with the registered mobile number, address, PAN card number, reason for leaving and date of joining, on the form, and submit it.

The PF amount will be credited to your account within 10 days, once approved.

For EPF Advance/Partial Withdrawal

To make partial or advance withdrawal of your EPF money, Form 31 is needed.

Firstly you need to activate your UAN, to make a PF withdrawal without your employer’s signature.

Download the EPF Form 31, on the EPFO web portal, to make a partial withdrawal.

Now enter your name (as stated on their UAN, Aadhaar card, and bank account), along with other details like your registered mobile number, address, PAN card number, the reason for leaving and date of joining, on the form, and submit it.

The PF amount will be credited to your account within 10-15 days, once approved.

