PF withdrawal? You should know about these forms; How to download and fill

PF Withdrawal: The attestation of the employer is not required if Aadhaar card details are seeded with UAN.

EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) is a retirement saving scheme wherein employees contribute 12% of their basic pay every month. A similar amount is contributed by the employers. The contribution together forms a corpus for employees’ retirement.

There are different kinds of PF withdrawals available for the EPFO member — the PF final settlement, PF partial withdrawal and pension withdrawal benefit. The withdrawal from the EPFO before the completion of 5 years of continuous service is subject to tax. The principal, as well as the accrued interest, is subject to tax. Withdrawals as a result of unemployment owing to ill-health or termination do not attract tax.

If one chooses to transfer one’s PF account towards the National Pension Scheme, then it will not attract tax when one makes a withdrawal. With the amendments in rules, subscribers to EPFO do not require attestation of their employers to make a partial or complete withdrawal. The subscribers should opt for seeding their Aadhaar card details with their UAN. EPFO has made allotment of UAN, i.e Universal Account Number, compulsory for all employees covered under the PF Act.

The EPF rules allow complete withdrawal of PF money when an individual retires from employment and when an individual remains unemployed for a period of 2 months or more. The state of unemployment for more than 2 months has to be certified by a gazetted officer. Partial withdrawal is allowed in cases such as marriage, education, purchase of land or construction of a house or home loan repayment.

The subscribers can fill the composite claims forms to a request for a partial or complete withdrawal. The attestation of the employer is not required if Aadhaar card details are seeded with UAN. Earlier, Form 19, Form 31 and Form 10C were used to make withdrawals. Recently, the composite claim form has replaced these forms. Instead of requiring UAN details of the employees, composite forms require the Aadhaar details of the employee. An individual can make withdrawal request either by submitting a physical application or an online application.

The steps for physical application of the form are

1) Download the composite form by visiting epfindia.gov.in under downloads dropdown option on Miscellaneous Tab. An Aadhaar-enabled composite form can be filled and submitted to the respective jurisdictional EPFO office without the attestation of the employer whereas the new composite claim (Non-Aadhaar) form shall be filled and submitted with the attestation of the employer.

2) The online submission for withdrawal form requires your UAN to be activated and the mobile number used for activating the UAN should be in working condition.

3) UAN should be linked with KYC, i.e Aadhaar, PAN and bank details along with the IFSC code.

The steps for online EPF withdrawal are:

1)Go to the UAN portal at unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in

2) Log in with your UAN and password and enter the captcha

3) Click on the tab “manage” and select KYC to check whether the KYC details like Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are correct and verified

4) After the KYC verification, go to tab online Services and select the option ‘claim’ from the drop-down menu. The screen shall display the member details, KYC details and other service details.

5) Click on the tab ‘proceed for online claim’ to submit the claim form.

6) In the claim form, select the claim you wish to apply for, i.e full EPF settlement, EPF part settlement or pension withdrawal.

While filing the online withdrawal claim, there are three options of forms

Only PF withdrawal (Form 19) – It is used to withdraw the entire accumulated PF amount, also known as final settlement.

Only pension withdrawal (Form 10C) – This form is used to withdraw only the pension amount. The pension amount is regulated by the Employee Pension Scheme, 1950 and the PF is regulated by the Employee Provident Fund Scheme, 1952

Part withdrawal of PF (Form 31) – This form is used for processing a partial withdrawal request.