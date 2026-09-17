The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Labour & Employment to hike the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000 per month.

The revised wage ceiling is likely to apply across all employees except for International Workers (i.e., foreign passport holders), as there is no reference in the press release issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment that the proposed increase in the wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 is intended to apply only to specified categories of employees.

However, the Gazette publication is currently awaited, which may prescribe specific conditions, transitional provisions, or other clarifications regarding the applicability of the revised wage ceiling.

The announcement means that for employees whose EPF contributions increase as a result of the proposed enhancement in the wage ceiling, monthly take-home salary is likely to reduce, while their EPF accumulation will correspondingly increase.

However, the actual impact may differ depending on the employer’s compensation structure, EPF policy, and the final provisions of the government notification once issued.

The enhanced wage ceiling would primarily impact mandatory coverage eligibility. The official media handle of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, as well as the EPFO, mentions that this revised EPF wage ceiling is effective from 17 September 2026 onwards.

So, for employees, the main questions are: who could see a reduction in take-home pay, how much could the monthly deduction rise, and what could the higher EPF contribution mean for long-term retirement savings?

Which category of employees is most likely to see a reduction in monthly take-home salary?

Employees who are currently excluded from EPF and earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 will feel the change most sharply. But they are not the only ones affected, and the deciding factor is less about what an employee earns than about how their employer has been calculating PF.

Two broad considerations determine the impact for any individual

Is the employee currently covered by EPF at all? Is the employer contributing on actual wages or capping at the statutory ceiling?

According to Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of TeamLease RegTech, the impact of the EPF wage-ceiling hike on take-home salary will vary across employee categories, which are as follows:

1. Currently excluded employees earning Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000

This category of employees feels the sharpest change. These are employees who joined at wages above Rs 15,000 without an existing PF account and were treated as “excluded employees,” so no PF was deducted at all. Once the ceiling moves to Rs 25,000, that exclusion is no longer available to them. They go from a zero deduction to a full 12% deduction, i.e., up to Rs 3,000 a month. This is the largest single reduction in take-home pay of any group.

2. Covered employees whose employer caps PF at the ceiling, which is the largest group

This includes anyone earning above Rs 15,000 whose PF has been calculated on Rs 15,000 rather than on actual wages. Their contribution base rises to Rs 25,000, taking the monthly deduction from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,000, a reduction of Rs 1,200 in take-home pay. Note that this applies equally to an employee earning Rs 18,000 and one earning Rs 80,000. What matters is the employer’s current practice, not the salary level.

3. New hires earning up to Rs 25,000



A person joining today at wages above Rs 15,000 can, subject to conditions, be kept outside PF. That option disappears for anyone joining below Rs 25,000. They are enrolled from day one, so their take-home is lower than it would have been under the old rule, though they have no prior payslip to compare against, which changes how it is experienced.

4. Employees on minimum wages in states where the minimum crosses Rs 15,000



EPF is computed on the higher of minimum wages or the ceiling. Where an employee’s monthly pay consists only of wages and statutory benefits, there is no discretionary component available to absorb the higher contribution. Depending on how the employer structures it, this lands either as a reduction in take-home or as an increase in CTC and it is a cost decision the employer has to make, not an automatic outcome.

5. Employees whose employer already contributes on full actual wages



This category of employees sees no visible change to their take-home compensation. If PF was never capped, the employee’s own contribution is already being calculated on their full wages, and it stays where it is.

6. Employees earning below Rs 15,000

This category of employees will see no change at all. They were already covered, and their wages sit below both the old and the new ceiling, so the contribution base is unchanged.

7. Excluded employees earning above Rs 25,000

This category of employees will also see no change, subject to a particular condition. The exclusion remains available above the new threshold. But it turns on “wages” as defined under the Social Security Code, 2020, not on gross salary, so employers should confirm the definition they are applying before assuming an employee stays out.

8. International workers

This category of employees will see no change. The exclusion based on the wage ceiling never applied to them. Their position is unaffected.

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EPF wage ceiling: Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,000 contribution impact

The impact will be around Rs 1,200 less in hand each month, which is about Rs 14,400 over a year.

Today, PF is being calculated on Rs 15,000, so the employee pays 12% of that, which is Rs 1,800. Once it is calculated on Rs 25,000, the same 12% works out to Rs 3,000. The difference of Rs 1,200 is simply deducted before the salary is paid.

“Critically, this Rs 1,200 is neither tax nor loss: it is redirected into the worker’s own Provident Fund account, earning tax-free interest (8.25% for FY 2025-26) and fully withdrawable. An extra Rs 1,200/month compounding at ~8.25% over a 30-year career builds a corpus exceeding Rs 18 lakh. The employer’s matching 12% rises in step, lifting pension (EPS) accumulation from Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,083 monthly,” said Suchita Dutta, Executive Director of Indian Staffing Federation (ISF).

So a modest cash dip today converts into substantially larger guaranteed retirement wealth and pension eligibility. For a formal-sector worker, this remains among the highest-return, lowest-risk savings instruments available, and the trade-off strongly favours long-term security.

As per Agrawal, three things that change this number are as follows:

If the employer counts its PF share inside your CTC– Many companies do so, and in that case the employer’s own increase comes out of the same fixed package, and the employer may rebalance other parts of the pay structure to cover it. Take-home can then fall by more than Rs 1,200. The Rs 1,200 figure holds cleanly only where the employer absorbs its own increase on top of existing CTC.

If the employee is on minimum wages– Their pay is usually made up only of wages and the benefits the law requires, with nothing flexible in it. There is no room to adjust, so the employer has to bear the extra cost directly. Companies with large numbers of such workers should work out that cost separately rather than assuming Rs 1,200 across the board.

If the employer already calculates PF on full salary- Then nothing changes for take-home; the employee was already contributing on their actual wages, and there is no cap to raise.

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Why could take-home salary fall by Rs 2,400 a month?

Only in one situation where the employee is on a fixed CTC and the employer’s own PF cost has to be taken out of that same fixed package. It helps to separate the two different Rs 2,400s, because they are often mixed up.

A Rs 2,400 fall — double the standard Rs 1,200 — occurs under the Cost-to-Company (CTC) model, where the employer’s matching PF is embedded inside the employee’s fixed gross package rather than paid over and above it.

“When the ceiling rises, both the employee’s 12% (+Rs 1,200) and the employer’s 12% (+Rs 1,200) are absorbed from the same CTC, so net cash take-home drops by Rs 2,400. This structure is common across the private and staffing sectors. If EDLI (0.50%) and admin charges (0.50%) are also loaded into CTC, the dip approaches ~Rs 2,500,” Dutta explains.

So the difference is not about what the employee earns. It is about who bears the employer’s share. If the company pays it, Rs 1,200. If it comes out of the employee’s package, up to Rs 2,500.

“Most employees cannot tell which applies to them from a payslip alone, because the employer’s PF contribution often appears on the CTC statement rather than the monthly slip. The reliable way to find out is to ask HR whether the company’s PF contribution is part of my CTC or paid separately,” stated Agrawal.

“ISF’s guidance to members: communicate transparently that the additional employer contribution is genuine deferred compensation credited to the employee’s own retirement and pension accounts — not an overhead loss,” said Dutta.

Will all Rs 15,000–Rs 25,000 earners come under mandatory EPF?

Not automatically. The ceiling decides who can be left out on grounds of salary. It does not decide whether PF applies to that workplace at all, or whether the employee’s pay is counted the way they assume.

According to Dutta, four conditions still have to be met:

First, the establishment must be covered under the EPF & MP Act, 1952 (generally 20+ employees, or a notified sector); staff of genuinely uncovered small units stay outside.

Second, the threshold is measured on basic wages + DA up to Rs 25,000, not gross salary — so Rs 28,000 gross with Rs 22,000 basic qualifies, while a higher-basic worker may not.

Third, those joining above Rs 25,000 basic remain “excluded employees” under Para 2(f), though they may enrol voluntarily via a Para 26(6) joint declaration to the RPFC.

Fourth, transitional modalities for existing non-members await EPFO’s Gazette amendments and ECR portal updates. So within covered establishments, employees in the Rs 15,001–Rs 25,000 basic band do come under mandatory coverage — but these conditions determine who actually qualifies.

Rs 25 lakh CTC: How will the new EPF rule impact take-home pay?

Tarun Garg – Partner (Deloitte India), says that assuming an employee has a fixed annual CTC of INR 25 lakh (inclusive of the employer’s EPF contribution) and EPF contributions are restricted to the statutory wage ceiling, the impact of the proposed increase in the wage ceiling from INR 15,000 to INR 25,000 can be illustrated as follows:

Particulars Existing Wage Ceiling – INR 15K Revised Wage Ceiling – INR 25K Impact Basic Pay and Allowances 24,78,400 24,64,000 Balancing figure to maintain CTC Employer EPF Contribution (12% of wage ceiling) 21,600 36,000 Increase of INR 14,400 p.a. Total CTC 25,00,000 25,00,000 No Change Employee EPF contribution (12% of wage ceiling) 21,600 36,000 Increase of INR 14,400 p.a. Net Take-home salary* 24,56,800 24,28,000 Reduction of INR 28,800 p.a.

*Illustrative take-home computed before taxes and other deductions.

So the answer depends less on the salary particulars than on how the employer has been computing EPF. A note — still, employees should wait for EPFO’s implementation circular.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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