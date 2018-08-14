EPF vs EPS vs EDLI: From interest rates to tax benefits, all you need to know about 3 EPFO savings scheme

The three schemes are Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF), Employee’s Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employee’s Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI). (Reuters)

Employees Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO is a government-run organisation which offers savings scheme to salaried people. The government-run body offers three savings schemes to its subscribers which are risk-free and guarantee good returns in long term. The three schemes are Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF), Employee’s Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employee’s Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI). But what are the three savings scheme and how do they benefit its subscribers?

Here is all you need to know:

Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF):-

EPF is a retirement benefits scheme which ensures a person to save a considerable amount of money by the time s/he retires. The contribution in EPF is done by both the employee and the employer. Both the parties contribute the 12 per cent of the employee’s basic salary towards the EPF account. Thus, the total EPF contribution to your account per month is 24 per cent of the employee’s basic salary.

EPF Interest Rate: The current rate of interest on EPF account is 8.55 per cent.

EPF Tax Benefits: The employer contribution to your EPF is tax-free, and your contribution is tax-deductible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Employee’s Pension Scheme (EPS):

It is a pension scheme that provides widow pensions and pension on debasement. Under this scheme, nominees can also receive pensions. Out of the total contribution made by the employer, 8.335 per cent goes towards the EPS account. The amount deposited towards your EPS account is subject to a maximum of Rs. 1250. In order to enjoy the benefit of this scheme, an employee’s basic salary needs to be Rs. 6500 per month.

Employees can receive a pension after serving for a minimum period of 10 years and reaching the age of 50

EPS Interest Rate: Since it is a pension scheme there is no rate of interest.

EPS Tax Benefits: The contribution is tax-deductible under Section 80C od I-T Act.

Employee’s Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI):-

The EDLI scheme was launched in 1976, and is available to all employers who provide EPF provision to their employees. The scheme offers life insurance coverage to the employees. The scheme is linked to the EPF and EPS savings scheme. All the employees who subscribe to the EPF scheme automatically get enrolled in the EDLI scheme.

The contribution is made by the employer only on behalf of the employee. The contribution is of 0.5 per cent.

EDLI interest rate: There is no interest rate on this scheme.