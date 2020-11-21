  • MORE MARKET STATS

EPF subscribers base records highest rise in current fiscal, up 15 lakh in September: Govt

By: |
November 21, 2020 12:30 AM

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) arrives at the net addition to its subscribers’ base deducting from those who exited the scheme during a particular month from the total of those who rejoined the scheme and those got registered anew.

EPFO’s payroll data, which comes with a lag, showed 1.33 lakh net addition to the subscribers’ base in April when it was first released in June.EPFO’s payroll data, which comes with a lag, showed 1.33 lakh net addition to the subscribers’ base in April when it was first released in June.

At 14.9 lakh in September this year, net addition to the EPF subscribers base was not just the highest so far in the current fiscal, but also more than double the monthly average net addition of 6.55 lakh recorded in 2019-20, according to official data. The net subscribers’ addition in September 2020 is also 70% higher than the revised figure for the previous month.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) arrives at the net addition to its subscribers’ base deducting from those who exited the scheme during a particular month from the total of those who rejoined the scheme and those got registered anew.

Related News

According to EPFO’s own admission, the “data is provisional as updation of employee’s records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent month/s.” And, also the fact is that “the estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year.”

Hence, the payroll data is never robust enough to draw immediate conclusions from. And there are reasons for that as well. EPFO’s payroll data, which comes with a lag, showed 1.33 lakh net addition to the subscribers’ base in April when it was first released in June.

The same number is now being shown in the latest release as minus (-) 1.49 lakh! However, the September data shows, the maximum net addition of 3.9 lakh to the subscribers’ base was from the over 35 years age bracket, followed by 3.34 lakh from the 22-25 years bracket.

One curious aspect of the EPFO payroll data is also the high frequency of subscribers stopping contributions. For instance, as many as 2.8 lakh people ceased subscriptions in September 2020, compared to 10.47 lakh new subscribers joining during the month. Of course, 7.23 lakh workers who earlier stopped contributing to the EPF rejoined during the month, resulting in net additions of 1.49 lakh new subscribers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. EPF subscribers base records highest rise in current fiscal up 15 lakh in September Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Dearness Allowance to CPSE employees freezed till June 30, 2021 – Check details
2Insurance policy for gas cylinder blast – Check coverage, process to file claim, other details
3Flexi Cap option provides escape route to Multi Cap schemes from enhancing small-cap exposure