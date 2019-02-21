EPF Subscribers Alert! EPFO hikes interest rate on PF; here is all you need to know

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 5:20 PM

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) manages its flagship scheme, Employees Provident Fund (EPF) as per the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

EPF interest rate 2018-19, PF interest rate 2018-19, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Employees Provident Fund, EPF, EPFO, EPF interest rateEvery year the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) recommends the interest rate which the finance ministry finally ratifies.

Retirement fund body EPFO has announced an interest rate of 8.65 per cent on PF deposits for 2018-19, a PTI report said, citing sources. The rate of interest was 8.55 per cent for the FY 2017-18. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) manages its flagship scheme, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), as per the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Unlike the interest rates of small savings investments such as PPF and NSC, where the rate of interest is linked to the G-sec yields, the EPF interest rate is fixed by the government based on the income it generates, which is primarily through government securities. The EPFO had started investing in equities through the ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) in August 2016. At present it invests 15 per cent of its Rs 1.5 crore investible deposits at hand every year in ETFs.

Administered by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, every year the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) recommends the interest rate which the finance ministry finally ratifies. Generally, whatever is earned is distributed to employees, although any surplus is retained for future distribution.

As per the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952 rules, “Interest shall be credited to the member’s account on monthly running balances basis with effect from the last day in each year.” Accordingly, the interest will get credited to the member’s account.

The EPFO had provided a five-year low rate of interest of 8.55 per cent to its subscribers for 2017-18. The body had kept the interest rate at 8.65 per cent in 2016-17 and 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. It provided 8.75 per cent interest for 2013-14 as well as 2014-15. The rate of interest was 8.5 per cent in 2012-13.

Currently, the interest rate on PPF stands at 8 percent per annum. For both PPF and EPF, the earnings are tax free. While the former is available for both salaried and non-salaried, the latter is a retirement focused investment only for the salaried individuals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. EPF Subscribers Alert! EPFO hikes interest rate on PF; here is all you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition