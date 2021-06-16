EPF members can now get Covid Advance Facility after job loss – Check details

To apply for PF advance, an employee can log on to the EPF India website or even access the Unified Portal from one’s phone.

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows individual members to avail Covid Advance Facility even after leaving service. In case one has lost one’s job and is yet to join another employer, some portion of PF funds may still be withdrawn as a Covid Advance Facility. Being an advance, the employee need not have to put the money back into the provident fund (PF) account.

The EPFO has specific PF advance rules, form and the process to avail such an advance, including that for COVID-19.

The employee is permitted to make PF withdrawal of up to the amount of basic wages and dearness allowance for 3 months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to the member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less. The PF balance includes employee contributions and the share of the employer, including the interest earned on their contributions.

Importantly, even if you have availed a PF advance earlier for medical or any other eligible needs, you can go in for this advance. Also, EPFO has stated that income tax is not applicable on any advance availed under the EPF Scheme.

However, if one is still not able to get PF advance, there could be issues related to the employee’s KYC amongst other issues. Your KYC may not be complete in your EPF account due which you may not be able to complete the PF advance process.

If you are trying to file the claim for PF advance online, then it can be done only if your UAN is validated with Aadhaar and KYC of Bank account and Mobile number is seeded in UAN. If not done, you will need to complete your KYC by submitting the same on Member Portal. For submitting your claim online your Aadhaar linked mobile will get OTP. So your Aadhaar should be linked with a mobile.

If your basic details such as name, date of birth and gender against UAN are same as that in Aadhaar, you can link your Aadhaar through eKYC Portal. If you are finding it difficult to complete KYC, you may approach EPF to lodge the grievance.