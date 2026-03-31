A fresh discussion around increasing the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate to 10% has emerged after a question was raised in the Lok Sabha.

One Member of Parliament Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth asked whether the government is considering such a move and if the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has assessed its feasibility.

Responding to the query, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje clarified the government’s position in a written reply in Parliament.

No proposal or union demand for 10% EPF rate

One of the key questions raised was whether labour unions have formally demanded an increase in EPF interest rate to 10%.

The minister gave a clear response: “No representations have been received from labour unions by EPFO specifically seeking enhancement of the EPF interest rate up to ten per cent.”

This effectively means that, as of now, there is no formal push from unions for such a steep hike.

Can EPFO realistically offer 10% interest?

The MP also asked whether EPFO has conducted any financial or actuarial analysis to check if a 10% rate is feasible.

The government did not indicate any such study. Instead, it explained how EPF interest rates are actually determined:

“The EPF interest rate declared by EPFO is based on the actual income earned by the Provident Fund corpus from its investments.”

This is a crucial point — EPF rates are not arbitrarily set. They depend on returns generated from investments made using the EPF corpus.

Why a 10% EPF rate may be difficult

The government also highlighted an important legal and financial safeguard under the EPF Scheme, 1952: “The Central Government is required to ensure that there is no overdrawal on the Interest Account.”

In simple terms, this means:

-EPFO cannot promise higher interest than what it earns

-Offering 10% without sufficient returns could strain the fund’s finances

This directly addresses concerns about long-term sustainability, even though no specific 10-year projection was shared.

EPF vs inflation, FD rates — can they be compared?

Another key question was whether EPF returns are being compared with inflation, bank deposit rates and other small savings schemes.

The government’s response was unambiguous: “Since the EPF interest rate is based on the actual income earned by the Provident Fund corpus, it is not comparable with any other variable.”

This suggests that EPF is treated as a unique, self-funded system, not benchmarked directly against market-linked or fixed-return instruments.

Who decides EPF interest rates?

The final question focused on consultations with stakeholders like employers and employees.

The minister explained that the process is already built into the system through the Central Board of Trustees (CBT):

“The rate of interest on EPF is recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF, which is a tripartite body comprising representatives of the Government, Employers, and Employees.”

This means decisions are collective, not unilateral, and all stakeholders are already represented in the rate-setting process.

What this means for EPF subscribers

While the idea of a 10% EPF interest rate may sound attractive, the government’s response makes one thing clear that there is no active proposal to raise rates to this level. Any increase depends strictly on actual investment earnings and financial discipline and sustainability remain the top priority.

For now, EPF subscribers should not expect a sharp jump in interest rates unless returns from EPFO’s investments significantly improve.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on information shared by the government in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Readers are advised to consult a financial expert before making any investment decisions.