EPF Interest Rate 2023 Latest Updates: New Provident Fund Interest Rate By EPFO Expected Today

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Interest Rate 2022-2023 latest new updates: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to announce the Provident Fund Interest Rate for FY 2022-23 today. The decision on the interest rate is expected to be taken during the ongoing meeting of EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT), which started today. Following are the latest updates about EPFO interest rate 2022-23 that you need to know:

Why does the EPF interest rate matter?

There are over 6.78 crore members contributing to EPF who will be impacted by the CBT decision today.

For FY 2021-22, the EPFO had lowered the interest rate to 8.1%, which was the lowest since 1977-78.

It is expected that the EPF Interest Rate for 2022-23 will remain around 8%.

On the first day of the meeting chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, the CBT is reported to have discussed the issue of higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995. The EPFO is providing higher pensions to eligible EPFO members following a Supreme Court ruling in November 2022. (More details here)

(Track this space for the latest updates on CBT meeting and EPF Interest Rate)