EPF Balance: How to check PF balance using mobile phone, through missed call and SMS

As a salaried individual, many of us are in the dark about our employees provident fund (EPF) balance till a statement showing the balance is sent by the employers at the year end. To check the PF balance, one may do so using one’s mobile. There are three ways to know the PF balance using one’s mobile – Send a missed call, send an SMS or download the government app Umang to know the PF details.

Know the PF balance by sending a missed call

To know the PF balance, one has to give a missed call at 011-22901406 only from their registered mobile number. The call gets disconnected after two rings and the sms will be received showing the PF balance. This service is available free of cost and can be availed from non-smart phones also. However, make sure that your Universal Account Number (UAN) is seeded to your bank account, Aadhaar number and PAN. Further, to avail this facility, the mobile number must be activated with UAN at Unified Portal.

Know the PF balance by sending an SMS

UAN activated members may know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from registered mobile number. The Member has to SMS “EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899. The facility is available in 10 languages – English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannad, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For receiving SMS in any of the languages other than English, first three characters of the preferred language needs to be added after UAN. For example, to receive SMS in Tamil, then SMS to be send will be “EPFOHO UAN TAM” to 7738299899. SMS should be sent from the registered mobile number of UAN. In response, EPFO will send last PF contribution and balance details of the member along with available KYC information.

Know the PF balance by using UMANG app

The information for availing missed call facility and SMS service for getting PF balance and last contribution is now available on UMANG app also. UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services. Using the app, one can know the PF balance, raise claims, check claim status and can even know the address of EPFO offices.