EPF Advance FAQs: How to apply online for PF withdrawal process to fight COVID-19 explained

The EPFO has released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the benefit of those who wish to avail the PF advance. The government had earlier relaxed the EPFO rules regarding the withdrawal of PF money keeping the difficulties employees may face during the lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Under the new rules, The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will allow the non-refundable advance to the employees, which will be 75 per cent of credit balance, i.e. PF balance or 3 months of wages, whichever is less. This move is expected to benefit nearly 80 lakh employees of nearly 4 lakh establishments.

To apply for PF advance, an employee can log on to the EPF India website or even access the Unified Portal from his phone. Before applying, it’s important to know how much can be withdrawn, will your company be eligible and the amount be taxable?

