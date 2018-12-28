EMV Chip Cards: You will not be able to enjoy autopay benefits unless you do this

Check if your present address is available with the bank, and if not, update the address immediately to receive the new chip-based cards.

As per the guidelines given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to all Scheduled Commercial Banks, RRBs, Co-operative Banks and Authorised Card Payment Networks, old magnetic stripe-based debit and credit cards would be deactivated or blocked after December 31, 2018. Accordingly, banks have asked their customers to get their magnetic stripe-based cards replaced by the new high-security EMV Chip and PIN-based cards.

With the deadline getting closer, without waiting for the instructions from the customers, banks have started the process of replacing the cards, especially debit cards, to avoid any inconvenience that the customers may face once the old magnetic stripe-based cards get deactivated after the deadline. What you have to do now is to check if your present address is available with the bank, and if not, update the address immediately to receive the new chip-based cards.

Many customers may already have received their new EMV Chip and PIN-based debit cards, which apart from providing enhanced security for online transactions and making shopping more secure, would also protect the cards against any loss. However, the new debit card that you have received has different 16-digit card number. Moreover, your old card will automatically be deactivated within 90 days from the date dispatch of the new card or from the day you first use your new card, whichever is earlier, as informed by a bank. However, the terms and conditions may vary from bank to bank.

As soon as your old card gets deactivated, all the instructions you have given for auto payments, if any, will also become invalid. It may cause inconvenience for you as some utility services may get discontinued due to non payments in the absence of the auto payment facility. So, you should remember to update your auto payment instructions with the new card number, once you start using the new high-security chip-based card.

You may update the instructions online by clicking on ‘Standing Instructions’ option after logging in to your net banking account and by selecting ‘Modify’ option. All you have to do is to change your 16-digit card number, expiry date and CVV number against the payee, for whom you already have a standing instruction in place.