Employees Provident Fund Relief! Nirmala Sitharaman extends PF relaxations for another 3 months

Earlier, the government had announced that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, if any salaried individual requires funds out of his or her provident fund (PF), they can do so.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her press conference today has informed about the measures to be taken for the benefit of the members of employees provident fund (EPF). This will be a part of the PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package.
In the employee provident fund (EPF) account, the employee’s contribution of 12 per cent of plus 12 per cent of the employer’s contribution will be paid by the government for another 3 months.
Liquidity relief to the employers will be extended for them. It was earlier for the month of March, April and May in which 2.6 establishments benefited from it. Nearly Rs 2500 crore is to be provided further to 72.22 employees as the extension is proposed to be there for June, July and August.
