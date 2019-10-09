Employees Provident Fund: Want to file PF Transfer claim online? You need this

EPF transfer claim online rules explained

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Transfer Claim Online Rules: EPF subscribers can file the Transfer Claim Online. But for this, they first need to be registered on the Member Portal of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). PF subscribers can complete the registration process on the official EPFO website – https://www.epfindia.gov.in.

According to EPFO, there are certain pre-requite conditions for Transfer Claim Online:

First, EPF subscriber’s previous and present PF account number should be available in the EPFO database.

Second, the digital signature of the authorised signatories of the employer should be registered with EPFO.

Before filing the Transfer Claim Online, you can check your eligibility on a link available on EPFO website. Go to “For Employee” section on the EPFO website, then to “Online Transfer Claim Portal> Check eligibility to file Online Transfer Claim.

In some cases, the employee may find that his/her member ID is not available in the EPFO database. This may be because

The employer has failed to submit the return having the member ID

The employer may have submitted the return having the member ID but it was not updated on the EPFO portal.

In case the previous employment details of the member is incorrect in the EPFO database, he/she can click on “The following information is incorrect” while filing the online transfer claim. The employee can now edit details and after entering the correct details in the relevant fields, he/she can take a printout of the letter generated in PDF form and submit it to the concerned EPFO office through the previous employer. EPFO says, “The online claim can only be submitted with revised details only after the same is rectified by the concerned office after receipt of the letter. Any online claim submitted prior to rectification would be submitted with the available data only. Alternatively, the member can submit the physical claim through his employer.”

After filing the transfer claim online, the member should take a printout of the claim and give it to the employer after signing it.