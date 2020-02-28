Have more than one Employees’ Provident Fund account? Here is how to manage UAN

How to transfer money from your old EPF account to the new EPF account?

Multiple job changes result in having multiple Employee Provident Fund (EPF) accounts being opened, one with each employer. This makes it difficult for employees to keep track of all their accounts. However, the retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now made it easy by offering its members to consolidate/merge their multiple EPF accounts with the universal account number (UAN). Hence, with the universal account number, each EPFO member can consolidate multiple accounts into one single account. That way whenever you change a job, you will be able to see your EPF transactions or passbook statement at the same place.

Here is how you can merge EPF accounts;

Generally, there are two ways to merge your old EPF account with the new one –

Option 1:

First, the employee needs to update the information with the EPFO. To do that, you have to send an email to the official email id of EPFO (uanepf@epfindia.gov.in).

With that, you also have to inform your existing company, about merging your old account with the new EPF account.

Once the EPF receives your application, they will examine your UAN numbers.

After verification, EPFO will block the old UAN number from their end.

After this, you can transfer your EPF amount from the old one to the new account.

Option 2:

To avail of this method, it is necessary that you have your EPF account and your UAN number linked to each other.

If your EPF and UAN are linked to each other, visit the EPFO website, and click on the ‘Employee One EPF Account’ tab.

To proceed, enter your registered mobile and UAN number.

Once you do so, you will then receive an OTP in your registered mobile number.

Next click on the ‘click on a new page’ option which will show you all the details of your old EPF.

Note that for this option, you need to first transfer your old EPF account deposits to the new EPF account.

