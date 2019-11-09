Employees Provident Fund: How to do e-nomination in PF account in 15 minutes

Read on to know some of the important points in the e-nomination process.

PF E-Nomination Process: It is important for the salaried employee to ensure that he or she has made a proper nomination to one’s employee’s provident fund account (EPF) so that the family members of the nominee do not have to run around at the time of making a PF claim. To make the PF nomination easier, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has put in place the process of e-nomination which may be completed in under 15 minutes.

An employee with an active UAN can log on to the Member Interface of EPFO Unified Portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/) and change or make fresh nominations using the Aadhaar number. The UAN has to be linked with the Aadhaar number as well. Those who are unmarried may nominate family members and after marriage, the nomination can be changed. In the e-nomination process, one does not have to go through the employer, and nominations can be changed or added by oneself. One can also check the nominee name, doing the same process.

Here are a few important points to know before you start the e-nomination process:

1. After logging in, there could be a pop-up prompt asking you to go to the E- Nomination page or you can access the page by clicking on ‘Manage’ (on the top panel ) and then on ‘e-nomination’.

2. The next page will show certain basic information in which only some of the fields will be editable.

3. Before proceeding for filling nomination details, make sure you have completed these fields in the ‘Profile Section:

Uploaded your picture

Permanent and present address

Your marital status

4. Once done, you can enter the nominee’s details as follows, all of which are compulsory fields:

Nominee’s Aadhaar Number

Nominee’sName

Nominee’s Date of Birth

Nominee’sGender

Nominee’s Relation

Nominee’s Address and photo

5. Optionally, you may enter Bank Account Details of the nominees. The photograph is to be taken using a digital camera and is to be of a size of 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm with the face prominently visible (80 per cent of the image).

Also, before the process of E-nomination in EPF portal, make sure your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar. After providing the nomination details online, the employee has to digitally sign the nomination. For the digital signing of the nomination form online, the Aadhaar based eSign is to be completed using the OTP method.