Planning to leave your job in 2023? Withdrawing from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account immediately after leaving the job may not be wise for you. As per EPF rules, the amount in your account will continue to earn interest for three years even after you have left a job and not joined any other establishment.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website suggests accountholders to wait for some time to get a new job and transfer their PF money to a new account with the new employer. In case you fail to get a new job, you should apply for withdrawal before the end of the 36-month period from leaving the last job as no interest will be paid after 36 months and the account will become inoperative.

Claim forms for final settlement of PF account

Age below 50 years

In case 10 years of eligible service is completed then you can apply (in certain cases after a waiting period of 2 months) for final settlement of PF and Scheme Certificate from Pension Fund through Composite Claim For (Aadhar) and Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhar). The EPFO says that withdrawal benefit, in this case, is not permitted since you have more than 10 years of eligible service. Only the scheme certificate will be issued.

In case you have not completed 10 years of eligible service as on the date of leaving: You can apply (in certain cases after a waiting period of 2 months) for final settlement of PF and Withdrawal Benefit/ Scheme Certificate from Pension Fund through Composite Claim For (Aadhar) and Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhar).

The EPFO says, “You can apply for Withdrawal Benefit or Scheme Certificate through Form 10C for retaining the Pension Fund Membership. Retention of the membership will give advantage of adding any future period of membership under the Fund and attain eligible service of 10 years to get pension. The Family Pension Benefits will also be admissible in case of death of member if before 58 years of age even with less than 10 years of eligible service.”

Age above 50 years but below 58 years

If 10 years of eligible service is completed then you can apply for final settlement and scheme certificate from pension Fund through Composite Claim For (Aadhar) and Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhar) or Reduced Pension through Form 10D.

EPFO also says that withdrawal benefit, in this case, will not be permitted as you have more than 10 Years of eligible service. Only Scheme Certificate will be issued. Also, if you opt for pension, then the same will be paid at a reduced rate from the date of leaving service or opted date or 50 years age, whichever is later.

“The pension will be calculated as admissible on completion of 58 years and will be reduced by 4% for each year backward,” it says.

If 10 years of eligible service is not completed then you can apply for final settlement and withdrawal benefit/scheme certificate from Pension Fund through Composite Claim For (Aadhar) and Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhar).

“You can apply for Withdrawal Benefit or Scheme Certificate through Form 10C for retaining the Pension Fund Membership. Retention of the membership will give advantage of adding any future period of membership under the Fund and attain eligible service of 10 years to get pension. The Family Pension Benefits will also be admissible in case of death of member if before 58 years of age even with less than 10 years of eligible service,” EPFO says.

Age above 58 years

If 10 years of eligible service is completed then you can apply for final settlement of PF through Composite Claim For (Aadhar) and Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhar); and for Pension through Form 10D.

If 10 years of eligible service is not completed that you can apply for final settlement and withdrawal benefit from the pension fund through Composite Claim For (Aadhar) and Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhar).