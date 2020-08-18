Employees Provident Fund benefit, 15% salary hike for these state govt employees

The Government of Bihar will provide EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) benefits to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions
The Government of Bihar will provide EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) benefits to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions, the state government said today. This decision will bring an expenditure of Rs 815 Crores annually, ANI reported today.
The Bihar government has also decided to provide an increment of 15 per cent in the basic salary payable on 1st April 2021 to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions.
(More details awaited)
