Employees Provident Fund benefit, 15% salary hike for these state govt employees

By: |
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 9:32 PM

The Government of Bihar will provide EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) benefits to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions

bihar government employee salary hike newsBihar government to provide EPF benefit, salary hike to teachers, librarians.

The Government of Bihar will provide EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) benefits to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions, the state government said today. This decision will bring an expenditure of Rs 815 Crores annually, ANI reported today.

The Bihar government has also decided to provide an increment of 15 per cent in the basic salary payable on 1st April 2021 to teachers and chief librarians posted in Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies institutions.

Related News

(More details awaited)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Employees Provident Fund benefit 15% salary hike for these state govt employees
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Paisabazaar launches Free Credit Report in 3 regional languages
2Unable to withdraw or transfer PF money? Here is how to lodge your grievances
3COVID-19 lockdown: How digital lenders can contribute to financial inclusion