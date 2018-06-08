Employee Stock Option Plan: Know how ESOPs are taxed

ESOPs are normally given at a price which is lower than the market price.

Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) is a frequently used incentive mechanism used by organisations. It has found favour among start-up community. It is a common practice among organisations to reward performing employees by giving ESOPs as a part of the salary and ensure long-term commitment of the employee.

ESOP means an option given to employee of a company to purchase shares of the company on a future date at a predetermined price or in a pre-fixed method as compared to potential market rate.

Employees as part-owners

ESOPs are normally given at a price which is lower than the market price. Since most organisations have now made ESOP an integral part of the total CTC for an employee, it is critical to understand how ESOPs in India are going to be taxed. Majority of the employees assume that they don’t need to pay any tax when the ESOP shares are sold, since tax has already been deducted and deposited by their organisation.

Getting ESOP from an organisation is a three-step process. First, the company decides to issue shares. Second, employee decides to exercise/buy issued shares and, three, employee decides to sell shares.

When ESOPs are not exercised (employee decides not to take shares) on the vesting date, the employee gains a right to exercise his option or buy the shares. But there is no obligation, i.e., choice is with employee as it is not mandatory to take shares. The employee can choose to not exercise his option. In such a case there shall be no tax implication for the employee as there is no asset acquired by the employee.

Taxability of ESOPs

Taxation of ESOPs is done twice. First, when an employee exercises his right for shares it is treated as a perquisite. When an employee exercises his option which means he wants to buy shares, the same are credited to his demat account. The difference between fair market value and exercised price is treated as perquisite and taxed. This is reflected in Form 16 and Form12 B and treated as income from salary in the tax return.

Second, when an employee sells shares it is treated as capital gain. If the company is listed on an Indian stock exchange and shares are held for more than 12 months it will be considered as long-term capital gain and as per the latest tax regulations it will be taxed at 10%. If shares are held for less than 12 months, it will be considered as short-term capital gain and profit will be taxed at 15%.

Today, employees in start-ups and unlisted companies are also allotted ESOPs, the shares of which are not listed on the stock exchanges. These shares will be considered short-term assets if held for less than 24 months from the exercise date. If the shares are held for more than 24 months, and sold after this period, these are considered as long-term assets.

If the employee is selling shares in less than 24 months, income will be added to taxable salary and he will be taxed according to the respective tax slab. If shares are sold after 24 months of holding period, then it would be considered as long-term capital gain taxed at 20% after indexation of cost.

It is good to own the shares and its better to also know what would be your net receivable in hand after taking into account the tax implications.

By Ashish Padiyar & Brijesh Damodaran

The writers are founders of BellWether Advisors LLP