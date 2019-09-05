Provident Fund withdrawal rules 2019: Claim your money online; follow this process

Check Provident Fund Withdrawal Process Online 2019. Representational IMage/Pixabay

Provident Fund Withdrawal Process Online 2019: Gone are the days when cumbersome paperwork troubled EPF members trying to withdraw from their Provident Fund account. You can now make Provident Fund withdrawal claim online on the EPFO member portal. Earlier, account holders had to submit physical documents, including claim forms. All of these are now available in the digital form on the EPF portal. However, only those members can submit PF withdrawal claim online who have authenticated Aadhaar and bank details seeded against their UAN.

To withdraw money from the PF account, all you need to do is visit EPFO website at https://epfindia.gov.in. From here, go to “For Employees” section under “Our Services” tab on the EPFO portal.

On the “For Employees” page, click on “UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)” under “Services” section. This will take you to a new page – https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. Here, you need to log in with your UAN and password.

After logging in, members are required to verify KYC under the “Manage” tab. Once you click on KYC, you will be redirected to a new webpage. On this webpage, scroll down to “Digitally Approved KYC” section and check your KYC details which will include PAN, Aadhaar and Bank Account. You should ensure that all your details are correct.

If all your KYC details are correct, then click on the “Online Service” tab in the top menu to proceed with the withdrawal. Click on “CLAIM (FORM – 31, 19, 10C & 10D). You will now be redirected to a new webpage where you can choose the claim form type – PF Withdrawal/PF Advance/Pension Withdrawal. You can now proceed with the withdrawal claim by providing details and documents. For example: For PF Advance (Form 31), you will also be asked to upload a scanned copy of your cheque. You should upload the scanned copy of the cheque of the same bank account you had verified for KYC. (For more details watch following 2-minute video)

Watch: How to withdraw PF Online

As per rules, the employee’s contribution in EPF must be matched by the employer’s contribution. For withdrawal, it is not compulsory to take out the pension benefit along with the Provident Fund amount. EPFO says, “A member can withdraw his PF amount (member share only) and maintain a lien in the Pension scheme by availing a Scheme Certificate.”