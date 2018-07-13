Employee Provident Fund: 5 cases when you can withdraw the entire EPF money

Full EPF withdrawal in case of permanent settlement abroad is allowed

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a part of one’s salary that is deducted each month for retirement saving. The amount contributed to the fund is based on a fixed rate and employees can earn a certain amount of interest in their EPF balance. For most salaried individuals, the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) forms the backbone of their saving needs. This social security fund is governed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952. According to the scheme, an EPFO member can withdraw the entire amount standing to the credit of the fund in the following cases

1)On retirement from service after attaining the age of 55 years. A member who has not attained the age of 55 years at the termination of the service shall withdraw the full amount standing to his/her credit.

2) A member can withdraw the total amount from the retirement kitty on retirement on account of permanent and total incapacity for work due to bodily or mental infirmity. This incapacity has to be certified by a medical practitioner. A member who is suffering from tuberculosis or leprosy even if contracted after leaving the service of an establishment on grounds of illness but before the payment has been authorised, shall be deemed to have been permanently incapacitated for work.

3) In cases of migration from India for a permanent settlement abroad, the withdrawal is allowed. In cases of taking employment abroad, withdrawal is allowed

4) The withdrawal is allowed if the service is terminated in case of mass or individual retrenchment. The payment shall be made after completing a continuous period of at least 2 months from the date of unemployment from the date on which the member makes the application for withdrawal.

5) Earlier the members were allowed to withdraw the full amount if that member ceases to be an employee. It was allowed if the member continued to remain unemployed for at least two months immediately preceding the date on which he makes an application for withdrawal. Recently, the rules have changed and members are allowed to withdraw 75% of the accumulated corpus after a month of the termination of service. If unemployed for two months, the members have the option to withdraw the remaining 25% for a final settlement. However, this two-month period is not applied in case of a female member resigning from the establishment for the purpose of getting married.