EMI moratorium on term loans extended by 3 months: Should you opt for this option?

Are you a home loan or a car loan borrower? Here’s good news for you. In a bid to give some relief to the borrowers facing financial difficulties in times of Covid-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday further extended the EMI moratorium by 3 months till August 31, 2020.

Industry experts say RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ latest announcement to cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% and the extension of the moratorium option on all term loans by three months will provide some additional relief to countless borrowers who are currently struggling to manage their finances due to the economic fallout brought on to them by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The reduction in the key policy rate would translate to lower loan EMIs quickly, especially if you are currently servicing a repo rate-linked loan. If you have an MCLR-based loan, you might have to wait a bit longer to be able to enjoy lower EMIs on your loan.

“Now, with the extension of loan moratorium facility on all term loans (including your credit card dues) by three months, lenders would get a six-month EMI holiday for dues falling between March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020. However, it will be worthwhile to re-emphasize this extension of loan EMIs is by no means a waiver on repayments as interest will continue to get accrued on the principal outstanding,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

Should you avail EMI moratorium?

Simply put, you’ll be well-advised to take the moratorium option only if you’re finding it extremely difficult to repay your loans during these six months. You need to be even more cautious if you’re planning to defer your credit card dues because those carry some of the highest interest rates among all financing facilities.

On the other hand, “if you feel you cannot do without opting for the loan moratorium, you ideally need to figure out a plan to be able to prepay the interest accumulated during the moratorium soon after the moratorium ends. Opting for the moratorium could extend your loan tenure by tens of EMIs, considerably adding to your loan burden, especially if you’ve just started repaying your loan. The point being, calculate the accumulated interest before you take the moratorium, and see whether you can pay it back, in addition to your EMIs, quickly. If not, you can look for other, albeit slightly difficult, ways to raise cash like breaking your emergency fund or taking a loan from family members, so that you can repay your EMIs without moratorium support,” advises Shetty.

Lastly, don’t forget to check your credit score on a monthly basis even if it’s not supposed to get hit if you take the moratorium just to ensure you’re on top of your finances. If you spot any dip, immediately get in touch with your lender and credit rating agency to rectify it quickly.