Your emergency fund has one simple job. It should be there when you need it.

It could be a sudden hospital bill, a job loss or an unexpected family expense. The money cannot be allowed to depend on market conditions or wait for the right time to be withdrawn. This is why most people keep their emergency money in a savings account.

The trouble is, a large emergency corpus sitting in a savings account may earn much less than what a bank fixed deposit can offer.

This is where a sweep-in fixed deposit can make a difference. It lets you keep some money in the savings account while automatically moving the surplus into an FD.

The bigger question is whether the entire emergency fund should be moved to a sweep-in FD. Experts say no. A better approach, they say, is to keep some money in the savings account for immediate needs and use a sweep-in FD for the portion that is not needed right away. As this story lays out, the real answer is less about choosing one product and more about how much should sit in each.

Why a savings account may not be enough

A savings account scores high on convenience. Your money is available through UPI, debit cards, ATMs, cheques and other banking channels. The interest earned, though, can be relatively low.

The current rates offered by most large banks show savings deposit rates at 2.5% to 4.5%, while term deposits of more than one year are in the range of 6% to 6.75%. These are system-wide indicative rates, and individual banks may offer different rates.

Deposit type Indicative rate Savings rates (major banks) 2.50% to 4.50% Term deposit, over 1 year (major PSU and private banks) 6% to 6.75% Sweep-in FD, large banks 6.25% to 6.60% Sweep-in FD, some small finance banks Higher, varies by bank

Indicative rates only. Individual banks may offer different rates; check with your bank before deciding.

This difference explains why people with a sizeable emergency corpus may look at fixed deposits.

Adil Chacko, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says many investors choose savings accounts because they are simple and easy to access.

“Most investors build their emergency fund via a savings account because it is simple, safe and easy to access. However, this leads to lower returns of around 2.5% to 3.5%, which means that the corpus gradually loses real value due to inflation.”

He says a sweep-in FD can offer a middle path. “If we look at a sweep-in FD, we see that it can help create a better structure to this emergency fund as it moves any amount above a pre-set balance in the savings account into an FD that generates around 6-7%, without compromising liquidity.”

That is the key attraction. The money does not simply sit idle in the savings account. At the same time, it is not locked away the way a traditional FD is.

What is a sweep-in FD?

A sweep-in FD is linked to your savings account. Suppose you decide to maintain Rs 1 lakh in your savings account and have another Rs 4 lakh that you do not expect to need immediately. Depending on the bank’s rules, the amount above the set threshold can be automatically moved into an FD.

If you later need more money than what is available in your savings account, the bank can break the required portion of the FD and transfer it back to the savings account.

Chacko explains the difference between this and a regular FD. “Unlike a regular fixed deposit, where the entire FD usually has to be broken to access money, a sweep-in FD automatically breaks only the required portion and credits it back to the savings account whenever funds are needed.”

This means you do not have to manually close the entire FD every time some money is required.

“Hence, investors can view this as another option and a simple way to make idle money earn slightly higher returns while keeping liquidity intact.”

There is an important catch, though. Not all sweep-in FDs work the same way. The facility is offered by individual banks, and the rules can differ.

Don’t choose a sweep-in FD only for the higher rate

The interest rate should not be the first thing you look at. The first question should be how the sweep facility actually works.

Chacko says investors should check the minimum balance that has to remain in the savings account before the sweep starts. “Investors should understand that not all sweep-in FDs work the same way and should look beyond just the interest rate.”

If the threshold is too low, routine spending could repeatedly trigger the sweep and reverse-sweep process. “If this amount is set too low, even routine transactions can repeatedly break the FD, reducing the overall interest earned.” Keeping the threshold too high can defeat the purpose in the opposite direction.

“On the other hand, if it is set too high, a larger portion of the emergency fund continues to remain in the savings account, earning the lower savings account rate instead of the higher FD rate.”

There are other things to check as well. “Investors should also check the minimum sweep amount, premature withdrawal rules and whether the bank charges any penalty if the FD is broken within the first few days.”

The way the bank breaks the FD also matters. “Another important point is the method used to break FDs. Most banks follow a Last In, First Out approach, where the most recently created FD is broken first.”

How quickly can you access the money?

This is perhaps the most important question when the money is meant for an emergency.

Imagine you need Rs 2 lakh for an urgent medical expense. You have Rs 50,000 in your savings account, and the rest of your emergency corpus sits in a sweep-in FD. Will you have to wait for the FD to mature? The whole point of a sweep-in facility is to avoid that.

Chacko says that if the savings balance is insufficient, the bank can automatically transfer the required amount from the linked FD.

“If the savings account balance is not enough for an ATM withdrawal, UPI payment, debit card transaction or cheque, the bank automatically transfers the required amount from the linked FD.”

There is no separate process in such cases, he says.

“There is no separate request, paperwork or waiting period, which gives the investor the same process as using a regular savings account.”

That said, a sweep-in FD is not exactly the same as a savings account. There can be bank-specific restrictions.

“Most banks break FDs in fixed multiples such as Rs 1,000 or Rs 5,000, and if an FD is broken within the minimum holding period, only the savings account rate may apply to that portion.”

This is why keeping at least some money directly in the savings account remains important.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, agrees the exact mechanism can vary from bank to bank.

“Most banks automatically break the linked fixed deposit when the balance in the savings account is insufficient, allowing customers to access funds through UPI, debit cards, ATMs or cheque transactions without submitting a separate request.”

“However, the exact mechanism varies across banks. Some may break deposits only in predefined units or require a minimum balance to remain in the FD,” he adds.

This is why a savings account still has an edge for the first layer of an emergency fund.

“A savings account therefore remains the most seamless source of liquidity, making it sensible to keep some money readily available for immediate emergencies,” Shetty said.

How much money should stay in the savings account?

This is where the two experts land on a similar approach. Shetty says the sweep-in FD should complement, not replace, the savings account.

“A sweep-in FD can be a practical option for the portion of your emergency fund that is unlikely to be used immediately,” says Shetty.

His suggestion is simple. “Keeping one or two months’ expenses readily available in a savings account while parking the remaining emergency corpus in a sweep-in FD offers a balance between liquidity and returns.”

This can work well for someone who has built a six-month emergency fund. For example, if monthly essential expenses are Rs 50,000 and the target is six months of expenses, the corpus works out to Rs 3 lakh.

Illustrative split for a Rs 3 lakh corpus (six months of Rs 50,000 in monthly expenses). The right split depends on your own income stability, family responsibilities and how quickly you may need the money.

Layer Illustrative amount Where it sits Immediate access (1 to 2 months of expenses) Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 Savings account Remaining corpus Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 2,50,000 Sweep-in FD (subject to the bank’s threshold rules)

This is only an illustration, not a formula. The right split will vary from person to person.

What about the return after tax?

At first glance, the gap looks significant. A savings account may offer around 2.5% to 4.5%, while an FD can offer considerably more. RBI’s current data puts savings deposit rates at 2.5% and term deposits of more than one year at 6% to 6.75%.

Investors should compare the post-tax return, though, not just the headline rate.

Chacko believes the FD can still come out ahead. “Even after accounting for taxes, a sweep-in FD generally earns more than a savings account.”

“Most savings accounts today offer between 2.5% and 3.5%, while sweep-in FDs at large banks currently offer around 6.25% to 6.60%, with some small finance banks offering even higher rates.”

There is an important tax difference investors should not overlook, though. Shetty says FD interest is taxed at the applicable income tax slab.

“Interest earned on sweep-in FDs is taxed like any other fixed deposit at the applicable income tax slab.”

Savings account interest is also taxable, but eligible non-senior citizens can claim a deduction of up to Rs 10,000 under Section 80TTA on savings account interest, subject to the applicable conditions. The Income Tax Department’s latest guidance confirms the Rs 10,000 limit.

Shetty says investors should look past the advertised FD rate.

“Investors should therefore compare post-tax returns rather than relying only on the headline interest rate.”

For senior citizens, a separate deduction under Section 80TTB applies to interest on deposits, subject to the applicable rules and limit.

There is another safety point: deposit insurance

A sweep-in FD is still a bank deposit. That matters because an emergency fund is not only about returns. Safety of the principal matters just as much.

Shetty points out that bank deposits are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, or DICGC, subject to its rules.

“Also remember that sweep-in FDs are bank deposits and are covered under the DICGC deposit insurance limit of Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and accrued interest across savings, current and fixed deposits held with the same bank.”

DICGC currently provides insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor in an insured bank. This limit matters because it is not Rs 5 lakh separately for savings, Rs 5 lakh for FD and another Rs 5 lakh for current deposits in the same bank. Deposits held by the same depositor in the same right and capacity are all added together for the insurance limit.

If a person’s total deposits with one bank are significantly higher than Rs 5 lakh, it is worth understanding this limit before placing a large emergency corpus there.

Shetty says: “If your emergency corpus exceeds this limit, consider spreading it across multiple banks for better deposit protection.”

Who should consider a sweep-in FD?

A sweep-in FD is not meant for everyone. It may make sense for someone who has a sizeable emergency corpus but does not expect to use the entire amount immediately.

Chacko says: “Investors who prefer higher returns than just savings account, but also wish for liquidity and immediate access can look into sweep-in FDs.”

It can work well for people with predictable cash flows, he says. “It is well suited for salaried individuals, retirees and conservative investors with predictable cash flows, as the entire process runs automatically once it is set up.”

People with irregular cash requirements may need to be more careful.

“It may be less suitable for investors with irregular cash flows, such as freelancers or business owners who frequently withdraw large amounts, as repeated breaking of FDs can reduce the effective return.”

Shetty also sees salaried people, retirees and families with a sizeable emergency corpus as suitable users.

“A sweep-in FD is well suited for salaried individuals, retirees and families who maintain a sizeable emergency corpus but do not want surplus money lying idle in a savings account.”

The biggest advantage, he says, is convenience. “It works best for those who value convenience and want liquidity without actively managing short-term investments.”

What about a liquid mutual fund?

There is a third option for people looking beyond a savings account and a sweep-in FD: a liquid mutual fund. It should not be treated as the same thing as a bank deposit.

A sweep-in FD gives a predictable deposit return, subject to the bank’s terms. A liquid mutual fund invests in short-term debt instruments, and its returns are market-linked.

Shetty explains the difference. “A liquid mutual fund invests in short-term debt instruments and therefore carries low but market-linked risk, meaning returns are not guaranteed.”

This makes the choice more about when the money may be needed than which option offers the highest return. For money that may be needed immediately, the sweep-in FD has a practical edge.

Chacko says: “For money that may be needed immediately or within a few days, a sweep-in FD has the advantage because funds can be accessed instantly through UPI, debit cards or ATMs without waiting for redemption.”

Money that is unlikely to be required for some time can be treated differently.

“For money that is unlikely to be required for a longer period of time, such as a few months, liquid funds become more attractive and also offer a small tax advantage since gains are taxed only on redemption.”

Investors should remember, though, that taxation and the benefit of deferral depend on individual circumstances and the applicable tax rules. A liquid fund is also not a guaranteed-return product.

Savings account Sweep-in FD Liquid mutual fund Indicative returns 2.5% to 3.5% 6% to 7% Market-linked, not guaranteed Access to money Instant Near-instant, broken in fixed units Usually credited in about a day Return type Fixed, low Fixed, deposit-based Variable, market-linked Principal safety DICGC insured up to Rs 5 lakh per bank DICGC insured up to Rs 5 lakh per bank Not insured; subject to market risk Taxation Taxed at slab; 80TTA/80TTB deduction available Taxed at slab, like any FD Gains taxed on redemption Best suited for Money needed today Money needed soon, not instantly Money not needed for weeks or months

A quick side-by-side of the three options discussed in this story. Figures are indicative and vary by bank or fund.

A three-layer emergency fund may work better

The debate, then, should not be about choosing only one product. An emergency fund can be divided into layers.

First layer: Savings account. Keep the money you may need immediately here. This could cover one or two months of essential expenses.

Second layer: Sweep-in FD. This can hold the larger portion of the emergency fund that is not expected to be needed immediately but must still remain highly accessible.

Third layer: Liquid mutual fund. For additional short-term money that may not be needed for several weeks or months, some investors may consider a liquid fund if they are comfortable with market-linked returns and the associated risk.

Chacko says: “Investors can divide the emergency corpus across all three, while maintaining basic liquidity in a savings account, a bigger portion in a sweep-in FD for immediate access, and the remaining amount in a liquid fund for emergencies that are less urgent.”

Shetty also supports a layered approach. “For most households, a layered approach works well. Keep immediate emergency money in a savings account, park the next layer in a sweep-in FD and consider a liquid mutual fund for any additional short-term surplus if you are comfortable with limited market risk.”

What should you check before opening a sweep-in FD?

Before moving emergency money into one, check the bank’s terms carefully. Ask:

What is the minimum balance that must remain in the savings account?

When does the sweep happen?

What is the minimum amount that can be swept?

How quickly is the money swept back when required?

Is partial withdrawal allowed?

In what units does the bank break the FD?

What happens if the FD is broken soon after creation?

Is there a premature withdrawal penalty?

How does the bank calculate interest after a partial withdrawal?

What is the bank’s deposit insurance coverage, and how much do you already hold with that bank?

These questions matter because the facility is designed to provide liquidity, but the exact rules are bank specific.

So, is a sweep-in FD smarter than a savings account?

For a large emergency corpus, it can be. It should not, though, be viewed as a full replacement for a savings account.

The savings account remains the first line of defence because it offers the simplest access to money. A sweep-in FD can then be used for the next layer, where you want a better return without giving up easy access.

The key is not to chase the highest interest rate. An emergency fund is different from a normal investment. Its first job is to protect you from a financial shock. Its second job is to earn a reasonable return.

As Shetty puts it: “A sweep-in FD can be a practical option for the portion of your emergency fund that is unlikely to be used immediately.”

So, rather than asking whether a sweep-in FD is better than a savings account, ask a more useful question: how much of your emergency fund needs to be available today, and how much can safely earn a little more while still remaining accessible?

That is where the sweep-in FD fits in.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment or financial advice. Interest rates, tax treatment, sweep-in FD features and withdrawal rules may vary across banks and change over time. Readers should check the latest terms with their bank and assess their own financial needs before making any decision.

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