Retirement is a phase of life that should be cherished, just like running a marathon. It’s a time filled with possibilities and opportunities. As you transition into this new chapter, it’s important to adapt lessons from other areas of life, such as long-distance running, into your financial planning.

Here are some finance tips specifically tailored for older adults:

Embrace Inflation Protection

Inflation can pose a challenge for retirees. To secure a brighter future, consider inflation when setting retirement savings goals. Take into account not just the headline inflation number but also specific expenses that tend to have high inflation rates, such as healthcare. Adjust your financial plans accordingly and ensure your investment funds are sufficient to maintain your standard of living and cover inflationary expenses. Think of it as strength training and proper nutrition for your finances to avoid injury while running.

Diversify Your Retirement Investments

Safeguard against inflation by diversifying your investments effectively. Avoid relying solely on low-yield fixed-income options. Instead, create a well-diversified portfolio that includes equities, bonds, and other assets that can provide inflation protection. Similarly, diversify your physical activities by adding disciplines like yoga and cross-training to your routine. Yoga improves flexibility, while breathing techniques enhance lung capacity, allowing you to run longer and enjoy the benefits of physical activity.

Also Read: CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS: How to maximise benefits of interest-free period

Explore Retirement Savings Plans in India

India offers various retirement savings plans that you can consider. These plans provide tax benefits and can help you build a substantial nest egg for your retirement. Some popular options include:

a. Public Provident Fund (PPF): A long-term savings scheme with a tax-free interest rate. It offers attractive returns and can be extended in blocks of five years.

b. National Pension System (NPS): A voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings plan. It provides market-linked returns and flexibility in choosing investment options.

c. Mutual Funds: Consider mutual funds that have a balanced mix of debt and equity. They can help you earn potentially higher returns while managing risk.

d. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): This scheme is specifically designed for senior citizens and offers attractive interest rates.

Explore these retirement savings plans and choose the ones that align with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Seek guidance from a trusted friend or a professional financial planner, just as runners rely on coaches or experienced runners for advice.

Also Read: ITR Filing for AY 2023-24: Top things to keep in mind while filing income tax return by individual taxpayers

Exercise Prudent Spending

Develop a realistic retirement spending plan that accounts for essential expenses, healthcare costs, and unforeseen circumstances. Just as you start a long-distance run with slow and steady steps, practice prudence and caution when spending in the early years of retirement. Find your rhythm and pace before making major financial commitments. By doing so, you can ensure a fulfilling retirement journey that lasts the distance.

By incorporating these finance tips into your retirement planning, you can enhance your confidence and preparedness for this new phase of life. Remember, just like running a long distance, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Take small, consistent steps, maintain discipline in your financial strategy, and adapt it to suit your unique circumstances. At GetSetUp, we offer classes and guidance to help older adults navigate retirement planning, empowering you to achieve your goals and embrace this new phase to its fullest potential.

(By Ashwini Kapila, Managing Director, GetSetUp India)

Disclaimer: This is the author’s personal opinion. Readers are advised to consult their financial planner before making any investment.