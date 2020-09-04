Education Loan for the teaching fraternity – Here is how to get it

While most of the students now attend classes online, a lot of the teachers still physically go to school to conduct these online classes.

On the occasion of the Teachers’ Day, Avanse Financial Services has launched an education loan exclusively for children of the teaching fraternity. The loan will be offered to those who plan to pursue their higher education, along with students who desire to take up teacher training courses and teachers who aspire to take up up-skilling courses.

The company will support eligible education aspirants with an unsecured loan amount and a turnaround time of 72 hours of application. It will be available with a 0.5 per cent reduction on the existing interest rate and 50 bps discount on the processing fee. This offer is valid from 5th to 30th September 2020. Avance is an education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC).

The current global situation has pushed for faster adoption of the digital lifestyle to maintain continuity, because of which, teachers are going through training sessions to be able to shift to this new module of teaching. While most of the students now attend classes online, a lot of the teachers still physically go to school to conduct these online classes.

Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services, said, “We understand the intrinsic value of teachers in shaping the young minds to fuel the success of the nation. They had to adapt to the new way of imparting knowledge using digital platforms to continue supporting the learning curve of students. Through this initiative, we aim to recognize the commitment made by the teachers and support their children as they commence their educational journeys. Additionally, the platform can be used to motivate more students to pursue teaching courses and to encourage the teacher community to invest in up-skilling programs to be able to continue imparting knowledge in the new normal environment.”

To avail the offer, borrowers can visit the Avanse website, and once the lender evaluates the details, they will connect with the applicants to offer a suitable solution. Avanse also offers various types of loans including education loans (loans for the entire education lifecycle of students spanning from school to post-graduation), higher education loans (for both international and domestic studies), education loans for e-learning, school fee financing, loans for Skill Development courses, etc.