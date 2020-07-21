Edelweiss Tokio Life’s Active Income Plan offers guaranteed income, family income benefit

The policy offers the Family Income Benefit option that will ensure the policyholder’s family is provided with planned benefits, even in case of any eventuality.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched a comprehensive insurance plan – Edelweiss Tokio Life ‘Active Income Plan’. The plan offers guaranteed income, flexibility, and cash bonus. These offers will allow policyholders to meet both short-term and long-term financial goals, especially under the current economic conditions and volatility.

The policy offers the Family Income Benefit option that will ensure the policyholder’s family is provided with planned benefits, even in case of any eventuality.

The Active Income Plan takes the policyholder’s needs across their life cycle into consideration, current and post pandemic. The income plan offers the flexibility of availing regular income till age 75 or 85 or 99 as per choice. Edelweiss Tokio Life also offers various income options to choose from, with and without family benefit – making the plan extensively comprehensive. The plan caters to the needs of a wide range of age groups, as the entry age ranges from 0 to 65 years with the policy term of up to age 99.

Sumit Rai, MD, and CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, said, “The current situation has brought the need for continual income to the fore. The ‘Active Income Plan’ is a pertinent product for policyholders, as it ensures a steady income to meet every milestone or goal, in their lives.”

The plan also ensures regular income to family even in case of Life Insured’s death or diagnosis of critical illness with the nominee eligible to receive benefits up to the policy term of 99 years. The plan offers flexibility to draw an income either early – at the end of 2nd policy year or after the premium payment term.

The ‘Active Income Plan’ is a comprehensive policy that can be bought for children to safeguard their long-term financial needs, or for an individual in the middle age to enjoy steady cashflows needed to cover unexpected expenses. It also serves as an ideal purchase for retirement planning.