ECR filing only if Aadhaar verified with UAN

EPFO has asked its field offices to ensure that the members and the employers are not adversely affected in the transition phase.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will now allow employers to file electronic return-cum-challan (ECR) only for those employees whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the universal account numbers (UANs).

The ECR facility allows an employer to furnish all statutory information about his employees engaged in the organisation. After furnishing such information, the employer can use the challan process for payment of the contributions and administrative charges as prescribed.

According to EPFO’s dashboard, the retirement fund body had around 6.72 crore contributing members during the last one year and of them, Aadhaar was validated for 5.43 crore such members. EPFO is must for establishments having 20 or more employees. The pay ceiling is Rs 15,000 per month.

The EPFO’s latest move follows implementation of section 142 of the social security code with effect from March 3, 2021, by the government. Section 142 of the social security code includes the provisions related to Aadhaar wherein a beneficiary needs to establish his identity or the identity of his family members via Aadhaar number.

“In compliance of the above provision in EPFO, the competent authority has approved that the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs with effect from June 1, 2021,” the EPFO said in a circular.

EPFO has asked its field offices to ensure that the members and the employers are not adversely affected in the transition phase.