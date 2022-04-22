Earth Day: Most Indians prefer to pay extra to buy environment friendly, local products

As the Earth Day is being celebrated across the world, a survey revealed that Indians are among most environment conscious people and are most likely to spend their money on the products that have lower carbon footprint.

According to the survey conducted by American Express – a globally integrated payments company – among 7996 adults globally, most of the respondents from India want to leave a positive impact on our planet by purchasing sustainable products and helping in building low-carbon communities around the world.

While 87 per cent of the respondents from India always want to buy sustainable products, as much as 97 per cent Indian respondents – highest among all the other surveyed countries – said they are interested in spending money on items that will have a positive impact on local businesses and communities.

The survey further reveals that, in order to help in building low-carbon communities around the world, as much as 98 per cent of Indian respondents said they want to spend on the items that would help in the cause.

Moreover, the majority of Indian respondents (92 per cent) say that they would not mind paying extra, but would prefer to buy sustainable products at a premium. While 94 per cent of the Indian respondents said they are willing to pay 10 per cent extra premium, 29 per cent said they are ready to pay 50 per cent more and 23 per cent respondents said they would pay even more than 50 per cent premium to buy sustainable products.

According to the survey, around 97 per cent of the participants surveyed from India would trust the brands that work to address environmental issues and would shop more from a company that takes action to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Even while making decisions about where to dine out, 55 per cent of the Indian respondents participated in the survey said they would consider the number of plant-based options available at a restaurant.