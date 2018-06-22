​​​
  3. E-way bill: Government allows central registration for transporters

The government has allowed central registration for transporters registered in multiple states/Union Territories (UTs) for the purpose of generating e-way bills under the goods and services tax (GST).

Published: June 22, 2018
The government has allowed central registration for transporters registered in multiple states/Union Territories (UTs) for the purpose of generating e-way bills under the goods and services tax (GST). However, transporters would not be eligible to use any of the GST identification numbers (GSTINs) once a unique enrollment number is generated by the system. To avail of the facility, transporters need to have a single permanent account number (PAN) for multiple GSTINs. The application process would involve submitting details in form GST ENR-02 using any one of the GSTINs. Once validated, this common enrollment would entitle the transporter to generate e-way bills for all registrations on a single handle.

“Although its a revolutionary concept, the benefits would be restricted to generation of e-way bills. Ideally, the government should agree to the need of single registration for all taxpayers,” Rajat Mohar, partner, AMRG & Associates, said. Under the GST, a taxpayer operating in more than one state/UT is mandated to separately register on the GST Network for each jurisdiction.

