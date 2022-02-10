e-RUPI rules changed: Cashless voucher limit raised to Rs 1 lakh, multiple time use allowed by RBI

It has been proposed to increase the cap on amount for e-RUPI vouchers issued by Governments to Rs 1 lakh per voucher.

e-RUPI transaction rules: The RBI on Thursday (10th February, 2022) proposed to increase the cap on e-RUPTI vouchers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The use of e-RUPI voucher multiple times has also been allowed.

“The e-RUPI prepaid digital voucher, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched in August 2021, is a person-specific and purpose specific cashless voucher and can be used by individuals, corporates or governments. e-RUPI runs on the UPI platform and has a cap of Rs 10,000 per voucher and each voucher can be used / redeemed only once. e-RUPI vouchers are presently being used largely for COVID-19 vaccination purposes. There are other use cases being actively considered by various State Government and Central Government Ministries / Departments,” RBI said.

“To facilitate digital delivery of various government schemes to the beneficiaries, it is proposed to increase the cap on amount for e-RUPI vouchers issued by Governments to Rs 1,00,000/- per voucher and allow use of the e-RUPI voucher multiple times (until the amount of the voucher is completely redeemed). Necessary instructions to NPCI will be issued separately,” the central bank added.

