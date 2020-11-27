E-Insurance policy: Benefits of holding an e-insurance policy

As all the processes of documentation are in digital form, eliminating the need for physical documentation, this method also turns out to be extremely eco-friendly.

E-insurance or electronic insurance is an online account that works more or less like a Demat account. With an e-insurance account, you will be able to keep all your insurance policy documents in an electronic format, safely for the future.

All transactions and documents of any of your policies and related information will be stored in just that one place and you will have information regarding your policy commencement dates, maturity status, nominations, address, terms, and conditions in your e-insurance account. Having said that, any time you need anything, you could just download a copy of the same easily.

According to industry experts, there are various benefits of holding an e-insurance policy. For instance, it’s not only convenient, it’s also eco-friendly and cost-efficient, at the same time reduces fraud.

Here are some of the benefits of holding an e-insurance policy;