Dwarka Expressway: Transforming Gurgaon & NCR’s real estate landscape

Dwarka Expressway is a hot property destination for property purchasers and investors because of its strategic location, excellent connectivity, and excellent physical and social infrastructure.

Gurgaon and the real estate industry in Delhi-NCR are about to undergo a profound transformation with the completion of Dwarka Expressway on August 15, 2022, which had over the years gained popularity as a high demand real estate corridor in NCR and Gurgaon in particular.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Transport and Highways Minister, announced last year that the long-awaited Dwarka Eway project will be completed on Independence Day in 2022. An elevated road measuring 29 km between Shiv Murti (Delhi) and Kherki Daula Toll (Gurgaon) on NH8 is the world’s longest elevated road (23 km). An 18.9 km segment of it falls in Gurgaon, and it has been designed as an 8-lane grade separated road. There are also three-lane service roads on each side of the highway, along with four multi-level interchanges and crossroad underpasses at major intersections.

In recent years, Dwarka Expressway has become the most prestigious and affluent locality in Gurgaon. Various high quality developments by prominent developers have made this area more upscale. As such, this high profile locality of Gurgaon is a hot favorite with those looking for affordable, mid-priced, premium or luxury homes. The development of this high potential area is being undertaken by renowned developers such as Tata, Godrej, Sobha, Shapoorji Pallonji, Signature Global, Hero Group, ATS, and Puri Constructions. As of now, the area in Dwarka Expressway is quite livable with well over a lakh people living in a number of group housing societies across several complexes in various sectors. For those seeking home ownership, there is a good selection of 2,3,4 BHK homes in a wide range of prices. In addition to large under construction inventory, buyers can select ready-to-move homes from a selection of high rise apartments in gated community complexes or plotted housing developments.

There are a number of affordable homes for sale on the Dwarka Expressway. They can be purchased under the Haryana government’s affordable housing scheme through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), wherein home buyers can avail interest subsidy. Lifestyle homes that are affordable yet provide the best of amenities like community center, daycare facility, landscaped garden, children’s play area, jogging track, 24-hour power and water supply, and convenient shopping within the community along with free maintenance for 5 years.

Dwarka Expressway is a hot property destination for property purchasers and investors because of its strategic location, excellent connectivity, and excellent physical and social infrastructure. It is in close proximity to both the Railway Station and the upcoming Interstate Bus Station. A mere 20 minutes’ drive away from IGIA, it has easy access to the Delhi Metro via Huda City Centre Metro Station. The proximity of major expressways such as NH8, KMP, NPR give it an added advantage of accessibility. A number of top-of-the-line medical facilities are located near the Dwarka Expressway. AIIMS Jhajjar is just about 20 km from the expressway. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar recently laid the foundation stone of 500-bed super specialty ESIC hospital at Manesar, about 30 minutes away. A 650-bed medical college and hospital is under construction in Sector 102, Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority has announced. Spread over 30 acres, it is expected to be operational by 2024.

Recently, Dwarka Expressway has been attracting attention due to several new and significant developments. As part of GMDA’s Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan (CCMP), Dwarka Eway will receive a major boost in connectivity. This will involve the construction of roads connecting Sector 125 / 114 and 108/106, NPR and Sector 114.

In Sector 10 and Dwarka Eway’s neighborhood, two urban forests are in the process of being built. The GMDA has recently floated tenders for improving Sector 99-115 link road. Using the Japanese Miyawaki technology, these will have green covers that are up to 30 times denser and ten times taller than traditional plantations. This will enhance the space for green living along the Dwarka Expressway. One of the most compelling reasons is Haryana’s Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) recently announced it will set up group housing across 2800 acres in old and new Gurgaon, including the sectors 113, 110, 105 and 103 along Dwarka Expressway. MRTS corridor will be intersected with the Metro Extension at Subhash Chowk, ISBT at Sector 10 and Railway Station at Sector 5. Rapid Rail will be intersected with the Metro Extension at Cyber City.

This growing list of developments, along with its likely operationalization in coming months, will make Dwarka Expressway a very promising investment for end-users and investors alike.

(By Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman – ASSOCHAM National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development, and Founder & Chairman, Signature Global Group)