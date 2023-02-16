Dwarka Expressway: The emerging luxury residential hotspot in NCR

As the bastion of residential property demand in NCR, Dwarka Expressway has emerged as the most coveted real estate hub for luxury living. The residential projects in this prestigious locality have recently witnessed a surge because of its strategic location, matchless connectivity, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. This has led Dwarka Expressway to become a magnet for prospective homebuyers who seek a truly integrated and luxurious lifestyle.

Additionally, Dwarka Expressway offers several infrastructure developments such as the GMDA’s Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan (CCMP), which will significantly enhance connectivity across the region. With the convergence of infrastructure developments and a plethora of other factors, Dwarka Expressway has cemented its reputation as the real estate hotspot in NCR.

Superior Infrastructure

Robust infrastructure is one of the primary criteria for homebuyers. On this parameter, Dwarka Expressway is second to none. It is also near the National Capital and the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Additionally, Huda City Centre Metro Station provides quick access to the Delhi Metro. Additionally, Haryana Roadways has proposed to build a new interstate bus stand in Siri near the Dwarka Expressway for residents of new sectors in the city. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned a metro line along the Dwarka Expressway connecting Gurgaon and Dwarka which recently received the approval of the state government.

On the other hand, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on the cloverleaf interchange on the Dwarka Expressway near Kherki Daula, to connect it with the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), on the other side of the National Highway 48 (NH-48). This will enable traffic movement between CPR, SPR, and Dwarka Expressway without any interruption from the existing traffic on the highway. Homebuyers are bound to flock to the area because of these remarkable initiatives.

Developing Social Infrastructure

The Dwarka Expressway is fast catching up in terms of social infrastructure as well. A few sectors, for instance, sector 106 have emerged as one of the most sought-after sectors in this location. Because of its proximity to Delhi and equally strong connectivity to Gurugram’s Central Business Districts, it is an ideal luxury address for the millennium city. Similarly, the social fabric of this sector is also fast growing as many luxury residential, commercial and retail projects are coming up here. This sector is also surrounded by educational institutes, retail spaces, and hospitals adding to the convenience of the homebuyers with easy accessibility to Diplomatic Enclave 2, Asia’s Largest Convention & Exhibition Centre, 18 Hole Golf Course, and International Sports Complex, to name a few.

A Confluence of Luxury

One of the main factors attracting investors to the Dwarka Expressway is the availability of gated luxury lifestyle condominiums in this market. Gated condominiums are not only high on luxury and lifestyle amenities, but it also provides a safe and secure environment to the residents. The area is an immaculate confluence of elegant luxury and unmatched connectivity. It also provides a host of social infrastructure and thriving retail developments for entertainment, shopping, and leisure. Furthermore, with the AIIMS Jhajjar a mere 20 km from the Dwarka Expressway, the region also provides unparalleled connectivity to some of the best medical institutions in NCR.

Embraced in the Heart of Nature

Dwarka Expressway is designed for sustainable living. The region employs modern ecologically conservative measures to provide its patrons with proximity to pristine natural beauty. Modern homebuyers prefer to live in homes with plenty of green space. Greenery and open spaces abound in the residential developments along the Dwarka Expressway. Townhouse-style developments are scattered around the area, which tries to strike the proper balance between a natural lifestyle and a modern and luxurious lifestyle, thus providing the residents with the undiluted essence of both worlds.

Residential properties in and around the Dwarka Expressway have witnessed a meteoric price appreciation in the wake of the global pandemic. Demand is at an all-time high, with homebuyers and investors eager to own a piece of this coveted property. As the national capital’s residential market has become saturated, buyers and investors alike are shifting towards Dwarka Expressway. Delhi’s traffic woes and restrictions for the infrastructure development due to space constraints further drive the home buyers to the micro market of Dwarka Expressway as this location offers an upgraded lifestyle as compared to Delhi NCR. It not only provides world-class infrastructure, improved connectivity to Delhi and Gurgaon both, and access to better job opportunities but also an array of luxury and premium condominiums to choose from.

Millennial homebuyers looking to buy their first home look towards Dwarka Expressway to realize their aspirations for an integrated luxurious lifestyle. Every month thousands of new families are moving into their dream homes in and around the Dwarka Expressway region. Given the ever-growing demand for residential real estate properties in Dwarka Expressway, we can confidently ascertain that the residential real estate market in Dwarka Expressway will continue to be a prime target for investment in the perceivable future.

(By Vineet Dawar, Sr. VP – Sales & Strategy, Elan Group)