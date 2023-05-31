Dwarka Expressway has emerged as one of the most sought-after property hubs in the National Capital Region (NCR). With the presence of leading real estate developers and prestigious names in Delhi NCR, this 27-kilometre-long, eight-lane expressway connects Dwarka in Delhi to NH-8 near Manesar in Haryana. The infrastructure project has significantly eased traffic congestion on existing routes. It has become a vital link between various important locations.



The proximity of Dwarka Expressway to Gurugram, one of India’s prominent business and IT hubs, along with its proximity to the international airport, has been a significant factor contributing to its rise. The upcoming inauguration of the Gurugram section of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June is set to further elevate the region’s prospects. This seamless connectivity to key areas such as Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Manesar has amplified the capital appreciation potential for properties in the area. Moreover, its connection to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, has added to the region’s appeal as a prime investment destination.



“The 29-km Dwarka Expressway or the North Peripheral Road, built under the Bharatmala, is the future of NCR. What once Gurugram was to Delhi, Dwarka Expressway will be for Gurugram. Touted as the focal point of New Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway has seen property prices jump by nearly 80% in the past 3-4 years. The road will bring Gurugram and the parts of Delhi such as Janakapuri, Pashchim Vihar, and Dwarka, closer, which further underscores its growing prominence. It is also located in close proximity to IGI airport, the new diplomatic enclave, and IICC, which adds to its economic significance. This is a thriving ground for residential neighborhoods, business parks, retail malls, etc., and is definitely the future of the region,” says Ankit Kansal, MD, 360 Realtors.

Also Read: Education Loan: Smart ways to pay off student loans quickly

“The development of Dwarka Expressway has brought tremendous opportunities for investment and growth in the region. Its seamless connectivity to key areas like Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Manesar has increased the capital appreciation potential for properties along the expressway. The government’s focus on enhancing connectivity and infrastructure development, as evident in initiatives like the Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan, further reinforces the positive outlook for Dwarka Expressway,” says Siddharth Katyal, Group Director, Omaxe Ltd.



The Haryana government is determined to transform Dwarka Expressway into a flourishing destination and has undertaken various projects in the region. The Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan (CCMP) by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) aims to enhance connectivity in the area, further boosting its growth potential. Additionally, the construction of two urban forests using the Japanese Miyawaki technology is underway, which will result in green covers that are significantly denser and taller than traditional plantations. This green initiative will create a healthier and more sustainable living environment along Dwarka Expressway.



“Investing in Dwarka Expressway offers attractive returns and a premium lifestyle. The region’s proximity to key commercial hubs, upcoming infrastructure projects, and the planned Diplomatic Enclave highlight its potential as a lucrative investment destination. With the Haryana Government’s proactive approach and continuous efforts to transform the area, Dwarka Expressway presents a promising future for real estate investors,” says Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group.



Furthermore, the Haryana Government’s ambitious Global City Project, planned along Dwarka Expressway, has attracted substantial investments and significant developmental undertakings in the region. Notable developments like the India International Convention Centre is projected to be the largest convention centre in Asia. Planning a Diplomatic Enclave similar to Chankyapuri in New Delhi ensures that Dwarka Expressway promises good returns in the short term and a high-quality lifestyle.



“The Haryana Government’s vision for Dwarka Expressway is commendable. The construction of urban forests using Miyawaki technology showcases their commitment to creating a greener and healthier living environment. Such initiatives not only enhance the aesthetics but also contribute to sustainable development. With major projects like the Global City Project and the India International Convention Centre in the pipeline, Dwarka Expressway is poised to become a hub of economic and lifestyle opportunities,” says Naveen Kumar, Director, Navraj Group.



The grand vision of the Haryana government for the Dwarka Expressway is gradually taking shape. Numerous initiatives have been implemented, while many more are still in the planning stage. With the government’s focus on enhancing connectivity, promoting green living, and attracting significant investments, the future of Dwarka Expressway appears bright and promising.