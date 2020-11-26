  • MORE MARKET STATS

Due Date Extension! Central Government pensioners can now submit Life Certificate till this date

Updated: Nov 26, 2020 2:08 PM

There were numerous petitions from various Pensioners’ Associations as well as individuals requesting a further extension in the date for submitting Life Certificate.

Central Government pensioners, timeline, extension, Life Certificate, submit, Due Date Extension, pension,It has been decided to further extend the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate.

There is a piece of good news for Central Government pensioners who have to submit the Life Certificate. After consultation with the office of Controller General of Accounts, it has been decided to further extend the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate.

This year, all Central Government pensioners may submit Life Certificate from 1st November, 2020 onward, till February 28, 2021. Earlier in September, 2020, the extension of timeline for submission of Life Certificate by Central Government pensioners was extended from 1st November 2020 onward, till 31st December 2020. During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of Central Government Civil Employees in its twitter handle has uploaded the circular about the extension. It states that the timeline for submission of Life Certificate has been further extended till February 28, 2021.

There were numerous petitions from various Pensioners’ Associations as well as individuals requesting a further extension in the date for submitting Life Certificate, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus.

The above measures are expected to avoid the rush at branches, stagger the submission of the LCs by the elderly population while maintaining social distancing, and to that extent, prevent the spread of Coronavirus. PDAs shall also ensure proper arrangements and social distancing measures at the branches and prevent overcrowding.
Every Central Government pensioner has to submit life certificate in the month of November for further continuation of his/her pension. It has been observed that a large number of Central Government pensioners physically visit bank branches for this purpose.

Earlier, as a measure to enable additional dedicated time to very senior pensioners, the pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above were allowed to submit Life Certificate from 1st October onward instead of 1st November, every year.

