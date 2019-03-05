Doubling tax-free gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh to benefit PSU, private sector employees: FM Arun Jaitley

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 9:59 PM

"Income Tax Exemption for Gratuity under Section 10(10)(iii) of the Income Tax Act has been enhanced to Rs 20 lakh. Would benefit all PSU employees and other employees not covered by Payment of Gratuity Act," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Tuesday the decision to double tax-free gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh will benefit public and private sector employees. The government in Budget 2019-20 also announced hiking of tax free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh for employees not covered under the Gratuity Act having service of more than five years.

Also read| Close to 10% returns for senior citizens; here’s how they can get it

Parliament last year passed Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2018, enabling the government to raise the limit of tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh and to fix the period of maternity leave qualifying as continuous service period through an executive order.

