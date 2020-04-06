Doorstep Banking: RBI pulls up banks for laxity in services to these account holders

Doorstep Banking: RBI in its circular states that doorstep banking services to eligible citizens are yet to be offered by banks.

Doorstep Banking Services for Senior Citizens: In these times, when the movement of the citizens is highly curtailed, making a visit to the bank branch may not be possible. All the banks have most of the banking services available on their digital channels such as Internet Banking, mobile banking, UPI etc. for the account holders to sit at home and complete the transactions. RBI, on its part, in the past had also instructed banks to offer doorstep banking services to senior citizens of more than 70 years of age and differently-abled persons.

On March 31, 2020, the RBI has once again issued a circular reminding the banks about the December 2017 instructions for offering certain basic banking services to senior citizens and differently-abled persons at their doorstep. RBI was clear in its latest circular that it has been observed by the Central Bank that such banking services are yet to be offered by banks or were restricted to certain specific branches only.

Banks have been asked by the RBI to offer the doorstep banking services on pan India basis and have a framework for determining the nature of branches where these services will be provided mandatorily and those where it will be provided on a best effort basis and make the policy public.

The list of branches offering such doorstep banking services has to be displayed and updated on the bank’s website regularly. Banks will also have to transparently show the charges, in this regard, which needs to be prominently published on their websites.

Generally, there is a separate bank account for senior citizens that comes with additional features. RBI had earlier informed banks to convert the KYC bank account into a senior citizen account automatically, once the account holder attains the age of 60.