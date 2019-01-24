Don’t want your insurance claim to get rejected? Follow these tips

As all insurance policies come with their own terms and conditions, coverage of the same insurance policies also varies depending on the insurance company.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) since last year has been bringing out various changes in the insurance sector, especially to benefit the policyholders. For instance, after the Kerala floods in August’18, IRDAI came out with guidelines asking insurance companies to simplify the process of claim-settlement procedures and make the claims process easier for policyholders.

In case of a natural disaster like flood, storm, landslide, hurricanes, in times as such people turn to their insurances, mostly for home and motor insurance policies. However, at times, even with a proper insurance policy, claims of policyholders get rejected. It is mostly seen among people who are not well aware of what is included and excluded in their policy. Experts say this is because of lack of awareness on the part of the policyholder about what is covered. While buying an insurance policy, the insured should be aware of what the plan covers and what not.

As all insurance policies come with their own terms and conditions, coverage of the same insurance policies also varies depending on the insurance company.

Hence, there are certain things that you should refrain from doing if you want to avoid your insurance claims from getting rejected.

1. If you have a motor insurance policy, in case of regular wear and tear or breakdown you will not be covered. Insurers only provide cover for losses caused by the impact of natural calamities. For instance, the motor insurance policies generally cover for losses caused by natural calamities such as floods, lightning, landslide, cyclones, earthquakes, hurricanes, storms, inundation, and typhoons.

2. If your car engine stops due to waterlogging which is referred to as the hydrostatic lock of the engine, the basic motor insurance policy does not provide coverage for that. It is not covered under an insurance policy because insurers consider this as negligence on the part of the policyholder and hence, reject the claim. However, policyholders can also get this covered by opting for an engine-protect add-on cover. Generally, this type of add-on covers costs around 7-9 per cent of the base premium.

3. If you fail to provide both sets of keys of a vehicle, in case of vehicle theft, it will be taken as negligence on your part. Lack of evidence, incomplete or incorrect documentation also leads to claim rejection. Experts suggest policyholders should file an FIR in case their car is stolen or if any third party accident is involved.

4. Most property claims get rejected due to non-disclosure, misrepresentation, and fraudulent acts. Negligence on the part of the policyholder plays a big role in claims being rejected. Policyholders should familiarise themselves with their insurance policies and know the risk that is included and the excluded so that it doesn’t come as a surprise later.

5. In case of damage to your property such as theft, fire, flood, policyholders firstly need to inform the relevant authorities. An appointed surveyor on behalf of the insurer first assess the damage, then the insured will be needed to provide supporting documents for a smooth claim process. It is also suggested to take photos of the accident or the damaged place. Experts suggest one should keep the loss site untouched till the surveyors have assessed the damage.

6. A policyholder needs to apply for a claim within the stipulated time, or the insurance claim can also get rejected. Claims filed after the stipulated period is not considered by most insurance companies.

7. Also, to be covered under an insurance policy, you need to pay your premiums on time so that your claims are not rejected due to non-payment of premiums or lapsed policy.